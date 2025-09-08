UAE At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

UAE At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Here are all the details of UAE squad for Asia Cup 2025 with schedule, tournament history and squad details

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details
UAE At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know (Photo: X|EmiratesCricket)
  • UAE will be led by captain Muhammad Waseem in the Asia Cup 2025

  • Catch the preview, schedules and fixtures, tournament history, squads details

  • UAE haven't won a single title of the continental tournament

United Arab Emirates (UAE) step into the Asia Cup 2025 as the eager host nation, ready to prove their mettle on home turf. With Muhammad Waseem leading the charge as captain, their 17-member squad blends tried-and-tested performers with fresh talent like Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh, aiming to make a mark against cricketing heavyweights. Grouped alongside India, Pakistan, and Oman in Group A, UAE will open their campaign on September 10 in Dubai against India, setting the stage for high-voltage encounters.

For the hosts, the Asia Cup is more than just another tournament, it’s a chance to translate close-match promise into performance. In their recent Tri-Nation Series in Sharjah, despite losing all four matches, coach Lalchand Rajput saw positive takeaways: tightly-fought games, spirited displays, and growing self-belief. As the Emirates prepare to welcome cricket fans from across the continent, their campaign is as much about continuity and consistency as it is about staging unforgettable upsets.

UAE Asia Cup 2025: Captain And Leadership

Muhammad Waseem leads UAE into the Asia Cup 2025, returning to the role after stepping down from ODI captaincy last year. The opener has been their most consistent T20I batter since 2021 and was key in securing UAE’s spot at this tournament through the 2024 ACC Premier Cup.

His leadership is built on runs and results, Waseem smashed 82 off 42 against Bangladesh in May 2025, guiding UAE to their first T20I series win over a full-member side. Named ICC Player of the Month soon after, he now carries both form and confidence into the Asia Cup.

UAE Asia Cup 2025: History So Far

UAE's presence in this edition follows a memorable qualification via winning the 2024 ACC Men’s Premier Cup, where they beat Oman in the final to earn their Asia Cup spot.

Having previously featured in the Asia Cup only once before, in 2016, they now step onto continental soil again with a point to prove. The recent Tri-nation T20I series against Pakistan and Afghanistan may not have delivered results, but coach Lalchand Rajput has praised the team's spirited performances and believes they provided valuable preparation.

UAE Asia Cup 2025: Key Players To Watch Out For

Muhammad Waseem (Captain & Opener): Waseem is the heartbeat of UAE’s batting unit, and their captain. A powerful opening batter, he boasts over 2,500 T20I runs at nearly a 39 average and possesses natural big-hitting instincts, with his strike rate soaring above 155 in 2025. Instrumental in UAE’s return to the tournament, he dominated the ACC Premier Cup Final and starred in DP World ILT20, and most recently powered a match-winning 82 off 42 balls to topple Bangladesh and earn the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. His fearless strokeplay and leadership make him their marquee player.

Asif Khan (Finisher): Khan is UAE’s middle-order dynamo, capable of single-handedly swinging games with his power-hitting. In a recent tri-series, he torched Pakistan’s bowling with a flashy 77 off just 35 balls, underlining his X-factor ability to finish innings with a flourish. His consistent presence at No. 4, combined with IPL-style hitting, gives UAE an explosive option when setting or chasing targets.

Haider Ali (Left-arm Spinner & Lower-Order Bat): A dual-threat with both bat and ball, Ali has become a go-to asset in the UAE’s balanced core. His spin and subtle variations frustrated batters, making him the leading wicket-taker in a recent Uganda series and labeling him a standout against Pakistan in their tri-series outing. Particularly effective on slower surfaces, his contributions add depth and crucial control in the middle overs.

Muhammad Jawadullah (Pacer): Ali Naseer has flown under the radar, but Muhammad Jawadullah has quietly made his mark as a reliable left-arm pace option. With 47 T20I wickets in 31 matches at an impressive sub-19 average, his consistency in picking early wickets makes him a vital cog in UAE's pace attack. His ability to swing and extract movement could prove pivotal in giving UAE early breakthroughs against stronger lineups.

Fixtures – UAE in Group A (Asia Cup 2025)

September 10 – India vs UAE, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 15 – UAE vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 16 – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE Asia Cup 2025: Squad

Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

UAE Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info

Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.

Published At:
