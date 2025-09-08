Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

Since his return to international cricket, he has bagged 33 wickets in 18 T20Is, including two five-fors, and his dominant display in the Champions Trophy 2025 has only enhanced his credentials as India’s middle-overs enforcer. Backed by former cricketers like Dinesh Karthik and Rohan Gavaskar to finish as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Chakravarthy could prove to be India’s trump card.