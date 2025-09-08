Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

UAE conditions will favour spinners, making bowlers central to Asia Cup 2025 outcomes.
Afghanistan’s duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad could form the tournament’s deadliest combination.
India’s Varun Chakravarthy and Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed are tipped to be middle-overs game-changers.
The Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28, comes at a pivotal moment with the T20 World Cup 2026 looming large. While batting fireworks are often the tournament’s headline acts, it is bowlers who usually dictate championship outcomes, particularly on the slower surfaces of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
This edition promises to be no different, with several high-quality spinners and tactical pacers poised to make an impact.
Here are five bowlers expected to shape the course of Asia Cup 2025.
Varun Chakravarthy (India)
India’s “mystery spinner” has cemented his place in the squad despite stiff competition from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. With his blend of carrom balls, sliders, and deceptive flight, Varun Chakravarthy is perfectly suited to UAE conditions.
Since his return to international cricket, he has bagged 33 wickets in 18 T20Is, including two five-fors, and his dominant display in the Champions Trophy 2025 has only enhanced his credentials as India’s middle-overs enforcer. Backed by former cricketers like Dinesh Karthik and Rohan Gavaskar to finish as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Chakravarthy could prove to be India’s trump card.
Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)
Pakistan’s youthful squad reflects a shift in approach, and Abrar Ahmed is at the heart of that change. The leg-spinner announced himself in style during the Champions Trophy 2025 when he bowled Shubman Gill with a dream delivery in Dubai.
With Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Nawaz providing variety in the attack, Abrar’s guile brings Pakistan balance and bite. His ability to outfox set batters in the middle overs could tilt games in Pakistan’s favour, especially on spin-friendly pitches in the UAE.
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
No bowler in the tournament commands as much pedigree as Rashid Khan. Afghanistan’s captain and global T20 superstar has an extraordinary record: over 100 T20I wickets at an economy of under 6.5. Rashid can bowl effectively in the powerplay, the middle overs, and even at the death, making him a tactical weapon.
After leading Afghanistan to the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals with wins over New Zealand and Australia, Rashid arrives in the Asia Cup not just as a match-winner but as a talisman capable of carrying his team deep into the tournament.
Rishad Hossain (Bangladesh)
Bangladesh has rarely produced standout spinners beyond legends like Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Rafique, but Rishad Hossain could change that narrative. At 23, he has already emerged as a partnership-breaker and a reliable wicket-taker in crunch situations.
With Shakib and Mahmudullah Riyad no longer part of the T20 setup, Rishad has an even greater responsibility to anchor the spin attack. His variations and temperament under pressure have impressed both in international cricket and domestic leagues, and he is tipped to be Bangladesh’s go-to bowler in the Asia Cup.
Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)
If Rashid is Afghanistan’s established star, Noor Ahmad is the rising one. At just 20, Noor has played in major leagues across the world — IPL, SA20, The Hundred, and MLC — building a reputation as a wicket-taker who thrives against top-order batters.
His ability to combine control with attacking intent makes him a perfect foil to Rashid Khan, and together they could form the most dangerous spin pairing of the tournament. Noor’s stellar 2025 has turned him into one of Afghanistan’s most valuable assets as they eye their maiden Asia Cup crown.