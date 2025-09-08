Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

Asia Cup 2025: Get a glimpse of the rising stars in the tournament as emerging young cricketers aim to make an impact, showcasing talent, skill, and future potential on the T20 stage

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents
Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • List of young and rising players set to appear in Asia Cup 2025

  • Asia Cup 2025 to begin from tomorrow in Dubai

  • The Asia Cup 2025 will run form September 9 to 28

The Asia Cup 2025 promises to be a thrilling T20 spectacle when it kicks off from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. With eight teams competing for continental glory, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the qualifiers Hong Kong, Oman, and UAE, this edition shines a spotlight on the next generation of talent. While veterans will anchor the sides, it's these young prospects who could steal the limelight with breakthrough performances.

In a tournament full of big names, focusing on youthful firepower offers a fresh perspective. Highlighting one emerging star from each team gives a sense of balance and depth while introducing fans to players who may shape the future of Asian cricket.

Here’s a look at the young and rising players for this year’s edition.

India – Shubman Gill (25 years)

One of India’s brightest batting talents, Gill has already shown he can thrive under pressure. Averaging around 30 in T20Is with a strike rate north of 139, he’s expected to anchor India’s top order. He hasn't been pretty effective in the T20I format for Indian but his recent vice-captaincy appointment only underscores his rising leadership role.

Related Content
Related Content
India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer. - Photo: X | Shreyas Iyer
Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan – Saim Ayub (23 years)

A left-handed opener from Karachi, 23-year-old Saim Ayub has already left fans excited. It won't be wrong to say that Ayub is currently the most elite power-hitter in the Pakistan squad. His flamboyant strokeplay and handy off-breaks make him a dual threat.

Sri Lanka – Matheesha Pathirana (22 years)

Sri Lanka's surprise star at the last Asia Cup, Pathirana’s bizarre slingy action is hard to forget. In a key T20I against Afghanistan, he registered 4 wickets for 24 runs, earning player-of-the-match honors and cementing his reputation as a game-wrecker with raw pace. He has also been very tremendous in past few seasons of the Indian Premier Leage (IPL).

Bangladesh – Rishad Hossain (23 years)

Bangladesh’s young leg-spinner, 23, turned heads at the 2024 T20 World Cup by bagging 14 wickets in 7 matches, the most by any Bangladeshi in that edition. His knack for picking wickets in crunch moments marks him as a rising force.

Afghanistan – Mujeeb Ur Rahman (24 years)

While global fans already know his name, this tournament sees Mujeeb return in top T20 form. His mystery spin, combined with consistent wicket-taking, continues to make him one of Asia’s most exciting spin talents. He, along with, skipper Rashid Khan, have the ability to trouble any kind of batting lineup.

Oman – Zikria Islam (25 years)

An uncapped all-rounder, Zikria Islam stands out in Oman’s maiden Asia Cup squad. A right-handed batter and medium pacer, he brings the hunger of someone climbing through the ranks, embodying Oman’s growing faith in youthful grit.

Oman At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know - Ricardo Mazalan/AP
Oman At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

UAE – Alishan Sharafu (22 years)

Born in India, this 22-year-old batting all-rounder has already played 53 T20Is, scoring 1,249 T20I runs at an average of 30.46 and SR of 133.01. He’s shown he can anchor innings and chip in with useful medium pace, a valuable two-way asset. He was also brilliant in the recently concluded T20I Tri-Nation series.

Hong Kong – Nasrulla Rana (22 years)

A right-arm medium pacer with impactful numbers for his age: 45 wickets in 56 T20Is at an average of 23.5, including a best haul of 6/12. Rana represents Hong Kong's rising bowling strength.

File photo of India's Shubman Gill who celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Asia Cup 2025: All The Squads Announced So Far

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. BJP Brands Opposition Protests As ‘ghuspatiya bachao andolan’, seeks HC Action On Acid Attack Remark

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  4. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  5. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'