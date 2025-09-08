Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

The Asia Cup 2025 promises to be a thrilling T20 spectacle when it kicks off from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. With eight teams competing for continental glory, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the qualifiers Hong Kong, Oman, and UAE, this edition shines a spotlight on the next generation of talent. While veterans will anchor the sides, it's these young prospects who could steal the limelight with breakthrough performances.