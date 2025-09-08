Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

List of young and rising players set to appear in Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025 to begin from tomorrow in Dubai
The Asia Cup 2025 will run form September 9 to 28
The Asia Cup 2025 promises to be a thrilling T20 spectacle when it kicks off from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. With eight teams competing for continental glory, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the qualifiers Hong Kong, Oman, and UAE, this edition shines a spotlight on the next generation of talent. While veterans will anchor the sides, it's these young prospects who could steal the limelight with breakthrough performances.
In a tournament full of big names, focusing on youthful firepower offers a fresh perspective. Highlighting one emerging star from each team gives a sense of balance and depth while introducing fans to players who may shape the future of Asian cricket.
Here’s a look at the young and rising players for this year’s edition.
One of India’s brightest batting talents, Gill has already shown he can thrive under pressure. Averaging around 30 in T20Is with a strike rate north of 139, he’s expected to anchor India’s top order. He hasn't been pretty effective in the T20I format for Indian but his recent vice-captaincy appointment only underscores his rising leadership role.
A left-handed opener from Karachi, 23-year-old Saim Ayub has already left fans excited. It won't be wrong to say that Ayub is currently the most elite power-hitter in the Pakistan squad. His flamboyant strokeplay and handy off-breaks make him a dual threat.
Sri Lanka – Matheesha Pathirana (22 years)
Sri Lanka's surprise star at the last Asia Cup, Pathirana’s bizarre slingy action is hard to forget. In a key T20I against Afghanistan, he registered 4 wickets for 24 runs, earning player-of-the-match honors and cementing his reputation as a game-wrecker with raw pace. He has also been very tremendous in past few seasons of the Indian Premier Leage (IPL).
Bangladesh – Rishad Hossain (23 years)
Bangladesh’s young leg-spinner, 23, turned heads at the 2024 T20 World Cup by bagging 14 wickets in 7 matches, the most by any Bangladeshi in that edition. His knack for picking wickets in crunch moments marks him as a rising force.
Afghanistan – Mujeeb Ur Rahman (24 years)
While global fans already know his name, this tournament sees Mujeeb return in top T20 form. His mystery spin, combined with consistent wicket-taking, continues to make him one of Asia’s most exciting spin talents. He, along with, skipper Rashid Khan, have the ability to trouble any kind of batting lineup.
Oman – Zikria Islam (25 years)
An uncapped all-rounder, Zikria Islam stands out in Oman’s maiden Asia Cup squad. A right-handed batter and medium pacer, he brings the hunger of someone climbing through the ranks, embodying Oman’s growing faith in youthful grit.
UAE – Alishan Sharafu (22 years)
Born in India, this 22-year-old batting all-rounder has already played 53 T20Is, scoring 1,249 T20I runs at an average of 30.46 and SR of 133.01. He’s shown he can anchor innings and chip in with useful medium pace, a valuable two-way asset. He was also brilliant in the recently concluded T20I Tri-Nation series.
Hong Kong – Nasrulla Rana (22 years)
A right-arm medium pacer with impactful numbers for his age: 45 wickets in 56 T20Is at an average of 23.5, including a best haul of 6/12. Rana represents Hong Kong's rising bowling strength.