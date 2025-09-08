Oman At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Oman At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Here are all the details of Oman squad for Asia Cup 2025 with schedule, tournament history and squad details

Oman At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details
Oman At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know Photo: Ricardo Mazalan/AP
  • Oman will be led by captain Jatinder Singh in the Asia Cup 2025

  • Catch the preview, schedules and fixtures, tournament history, squads details

  • This is Oman's first-ever appearance in the Asia cup tournament

The 2025 Asia Cup, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates, features a highly competitive Group A, comprising India, Pakistan, the UAE, and debutants Oman. This tournament marks a significant milestone for Oman, who are eager to showcase their talents on the continental stage. Meanwhile, the UAE, with their seasoned squad, aim to leverage home advantage and make a strong impact.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the performances of both teams, with Oman looking to make a memorable debut and the UAE striving to assert their dominance in front of home fans.

Oman Asia Cup 2025: Captain and Leadership

Oman has appointed Jatinder Singh as the captain for their inaugural Asia Cup appearance. Singh, an experienced opener of Indian origin, has been a consistent performer for Oman, leading by example both with the bat and in the field. His leadership is expected to inspire the team as they take on formidable opponents in Group A.

Under Singh's captaincy, Oman aims to play fearless cricket, drawing from their experiences in the ACC Premier Cup and other regional tournaments. The squad comprises a mix of seasoned players and promising debutants, all eager to make their mark on the international stage.

Oman Asia Cup 2025: History So Far

Oman's cricketing journey has been one of passion and perseverance. Many players have balanced their cricketing careers with full-time jobs, practicing on makeshift pitches. This dedication culminated in their qualification for the Asia Cup 2025, finishing as runners-up in the ACC Premier Cup 2024.

The team's participation in the Asia Cup is a testament to their growth and determination, aiming to showcase their talents on a global stage and inspire future generations of cricketers in Oman.

Oman Asia Cup 2025: Key Players to Watch

Jatinder Singh (Captain): As the opening batter and captain, Jatinder's explosive batting at the top of the order is crucial for setting the tone. His leadership and experience will be pivotal in guiding the team through challenging matches.

Sufyan Mehmood: A versatile all-rounder, Sufyan's ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a key player for Oman. His performances in the ACC Premier Cup were instrumental in Oman's successful campaign.

Aamir Kaleem: Known for his aggressive batting and handy bowling, Aamir adds depth to Oman's lineup. His experience in various T20 leagues will be valuable in high-pressure situations.

Vinayak Shukla: A promising fast bowler, Vinayak's ability to generate pace and bounce will be crucial in taking early wickets and maintaining pressure during the middle overs. His performances in domestic cricket have earned him a spot in the squad.

Fixtures – Oman in Group B (Asia Cup 2025, UAE)

September 12 – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

September 15 – UAE vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

September 19 – India vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Oman Asia Cup 2025: Squad

Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava

Oman Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info

Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.

Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.

