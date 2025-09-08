Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

As Asia Cup 2025 gets underway in the UAE, iconic records — from Virat Kohli’s batting masterclass to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fiery spell and Muttiah Muralitharan’s wicket-taking dominance — set the stage for a fresh generation to create new milestones in the T20 format

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Virat Kohli
Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli holds both the highest individual score (122*) and most runs (429) in Asia Cup T20s.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 5/4 remains the best-ever bowling performance in the competition.

  • Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan is the all-time leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup history with 30 wickets.

The Asia Cup 2025 will get underway on Tuesday, September 9, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Hosts UAE will take on India on September 10, while the final is slated for September 28 in Dubai.

As eight teams gear up for the 17th edition of the competition, here’s a look at some of the standout records from the T20 format of the Asia Cup.

Highest Individual Score

India’s Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 Asia Cups, with an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in Dubai during the 2022 edition. Remarkably, only one other batter has touched three figures in this tournament format — Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat, who scored 122 against Oman in 2016.

Best Bowling Figures

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 5 for 4 against Afghanistan in 2022 remains unmatched as the best bowling performance in a T20 Asia Cup. The Indian pacer is also the only bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the competition’s history.

Highest Team Score

India is the only team to breach the 200-run mark in the T20 edition of the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue posted a commanding 212/2 against Afghanistan in 2022. At the other end of the spectrum, Hong Kong holds the record for the lowest team score, bowled out for just 38 by Pakistan in the same edition — none of their batters managing double digits.

Lowest Total Defended

Sri Lanka owns the record for the lowest total successfully defended in a T20 Asia Cup game. In 2016, they bowled out UAE for 115 while defending 129 in Mirpur, winning by 14 runs.

Most Catches in a Match (Non-Wicketkeeper)

Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat also features in the record books for his fielding exploits. He took four catches in a single match against Afghanistan in Mirpur in 2016, the most by a non-wicketkeeper in the tournament’s T20 format.

Most Runs in Asia Cup T20s

Virat Kohli again leads the charts for most runs scored in T20 Asia Cups. Across nine innings, the Indian batting great has piled up 429 runs at an impressive average, with his 122* against Afghanistan standing out as the peak of his dominance.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup History

India's swing pacer hold the record for most wickets Asia Cup T20I history with 13 wickets under his belt across six matches. While this record spans across formats, it belongs to one of cricket’s greatest bowlers, Muttiah Muralitharan. The Sri Lankan legend claimed 30 wickets in 24 matches, making him the all-time leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup history.

