Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

Asia Cup 2025: With up-and-coming cricket players like Saim Ayub, Abhishek Sharma, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Tilak Varma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Sufiyan Muqeem hoping to take the stage, the Asia Cup 2025 may usher in a new era

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Asia Cup 2025 will be a proving ground for the next generation of Asian cricket stars.

  • India’s Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem, and Bangladesh’s Tanzim and Tamim lead the young talent pool.

  • With legends stepping aside, these youngsters could become the new faces of Asian T20 cricket.

From September 9 to 28, eight of the best cricketing nations on the continent will compete in the shortest format at the 17th Asia Cup, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to traditional rivalries and heavyweight matches, the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates will provide a stage for cricket's next generation to demonstrate their abilities in front of the world's most prestigious audience.

A number of new players, from bold power hitters to cunning bowlers, are ready to leave their mark on the competition. Legends like Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are standing aside, therefore this edition may be more representative of the newcomers.

These five young cricket players are worth keeping an eye on at the 2025 Asia Cup.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

With Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missing, Pakistan will turn to 21-year-old Saim Ayub to open the batting. The stylish left-hander recently returned from injury and struggled in Bangladesh, but bounced back with 130 runs in three matches against the West Indies at an average of 43.33. His flair and attacking instincts at the top could define Pakistan’s new batting approach in this Asia Cup.

Abhishek Sharma (India)

India’s new-look batting order has Abhishek Sharma at its heart. The aggressive southpaw lit up IPL 2025 with a strike rate close to 194, hammering multiple fifties in style. Known for his fearless powerplay hitting, Abhishek can dismantle attacks early and set the tone for India’s innings. If he carries his IPL form into the Asia Cup, he could well be India’s most dangerous weapon.

Tilak Varma (India)

Tilak Varma’s blend of composure and explosiveness makes him one of India’s most versatile T20 batters. He recently notched a T20I century, proving his ability to accelerate under pressure. Capable of playing both anchor and finisher, Tilak’s adaptability in the middle order could be critical in India’s Asia Cup campaign, especially in tight chases.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (Bangladesh)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib has quietly emerged as one of Bangladesh’s most reliable T20 bowlers. A medium pacer who can swing the new ball and nail yorkers at the death, he has 21 wickets in 16 T20Is over the past year, second only to Taskin Ahmed. With an economy of 8.50, Tanzim’s consistency makes him a vital cog in Bangladesh’s bowling attack.

Bangladesh At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know - Photo: AP
Bangladesh At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sufiyan Muqeem (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s spin stocks have a fresh face in Sufiyan Muqeem. The 25-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner has already claimed 23 wickets in 16 T20Is, and UAE’s slow pitches could play into his hands. While he has leaked runs in the ongoing tri-series, his variations and control may yet make him one of Pakistan’s trump cards as the tournament wears on.

Published At:
