Tilak Varma Hits Anrich Nortje Out Of Ground In Cuttack - Watch

India got off to a shaky start against South Africa in the 1st T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. They lost their vice-captain Shubman Gill (1) in the first over followed by captain Suryakumar Yadav (12) in the 3rd.
The Indian batters were struggling on a wicket which was a bit sticky and had seam movement for the fast bowlers. Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma a small partnership before the Sharma departed off Sipamla. Tilak Varma also didn't look much fluent throughout his innings of 26 runs off 32 balls but played a scintillating shot off Anrich Nortje that went out of the ground. Watch the shot here:
India's Toss Woes Continues
When India broke their 20-toss losing streak in the last ODI, it looked like that things could change for India, when it comes to toss but it wasn't mean to be as India loss the toss in the 1st T20I and were put in to bat by Aiden Markram.
It wasn't an easy wicket at the start as India lost both Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in the quickly. Sanju Samson was kept out of the side as Jitesh Sharma will take on the wicketkeeping duties in today's game.
IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh