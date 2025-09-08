Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

Asia Cup 2025 tournament gets underway from September 9
Team India are the current holders of the trophy
IND vs PAK to take place on Sept 14
The Asia Cup 2025 T20I tournament is just around the corner and pits the top Asian countries amongst each other with the winner walking away as the numero uno champion of the continent.
The Men In Blue are the reigning champions and will be again one to watch out here, whereas the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka cannot be discounted.
Elsewhere, Bangladesh and UAE as well as Afghanistan could spring a surprise with their raw talent.
With the first match just hours away, here's a look at some of the best batters from the tournament that one cannot miss to watch out on -
1) Shubman Gill (India)
India's Test captain and elected as vice-captain for the tournament, Shubman Gill is a man in form. His purple patch in England albeit in red-ball cricket, was a thing of beauty, and 26-year-old could carry that in the Middle East. With favourable conditions awaited for Team India, expect Gill to dominate bowlers right from the word 'go'! India play UAE on September 10 and follow it up with the big one, against Pakistan on September 14.
2) Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
Sri Lanka's opening batter Pathum Nissanka could be a key player for his side if they are to dominate teams in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Nissanka, who has played 67 T20Is, has scored 1917 runs at an average of 29.95. Nissanka's form could be key in Group B, given Sri Lanka are clubbed alongside the likes of Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.
3) Saim Ayub (Pakistan)
In a short span of time, Pakistan's Saim Ayub has become one of their batting mainstays at the top of the order. In 41 T20Is, Ayub has registered 816 runs at an average of 22.05 with four half-centuries to his name. With a strike rate of 136.46, Pakistan batter's fiery start could be vital if they are to conquer the tournament and bring glory back home.
4) Litton Das (Bangladesh)
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das will be tasked to deliver under crunch circumstances as they look to navigate through their Group B at the Asia Cup 2025. With 108 matches and a strike rate of 126.52, Das' experience could prove vital for Bangladesh in the tournament. With no Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal at the helm, the 30-year-old will have a huge task ahead of him and taking his side to the distance at the tournament.
5) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)
One of the most consistent batters in the T20 arena, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is Afghanistan's go-to guy at the Asia Cup 2025. The 23-year-old has played 71 T20 matches at a strike rate of 132.72 and has scored 10 fifties. Afghanistan is a side full of T20 experience and this could prove vital in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 tourney.