Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

4) Litton Das (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das will be tasked to deliver under crunch circumstances as they look to navigate through their Group B at the Asia Cup 2025. With 108 matches and a strike rate of 126.52, Das' experience could prove vital for Bangladesh in the tournament. With no Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal at the helm, the 30-year-old will have a huge task ahead of him and taking his side to the distance at the tournament.