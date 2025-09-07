Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Shreyas Iyer was left out of India's 15-man squad for Asia Cup 2025
India batter said it "is only frustrating" when you know that you deserve to be in the team
Added that if one doesn't get a chance, they "have to see to it" that they do their work ethically
India batter Shreyas Iyer, who was not selected in India's 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025, has spoken candidly about the frustration felt when one believes they deserve a place in the playing XI, yet is overlooked.
He asserted, "It is only frustrating when you know that you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI. That time, it is frustrating." He also emphasised that every player must continually work on improving themselves to benefit the team overall. These remarks were shared during an iQOO podcast.
Integrity And Ethical Commitment Amid Selection Challenges
The 30-year-old Iyer will lead India A in two unofficial four-day Tests against Australia A in September 2025. He underscored that working ethically is vital for the team's greater good.
Reflecting on integrity, he explained, "But as I keep talking about integrity, if you don't get a chance, you have to see to it that you do your work ethically. It's not like you have to perform only when someone is watching." He added, "Even when no one is watching, you have to keep doing your work. That's integrity."
Champions Trophy Glory And Role Of Preparation
Iyer, a member of the victorious Indian side in the recent ICC Champions Trophy, described winning the event as "the best feeling ever." He highlighted that thorough preparation rules out the possibility of repeated long-term failures.
As he put it, "As we keep saying, you have to trust your preparations. When you prepare yourself in a certain manner, whatever happens on the ground is just a reflection of what you do off the field."
He further noted, "You cross the t's, dot the i's, (if) your preparation is on point then everything is just a reflection." Iyer also mentioned, "It (failure) can happen only once or twice, not more than that. If your prep is good (and) if you don't perform in one or two games, (in the) third game you are definitely going to perform. That I have experienced."
(With PTI inputs)