India A Announce 15-Member Squad For Australia A Series; Shreyas Iyer Chosen As Captain

BCCI announces 15-member India A squad for Australia A series
Shreyas Iyer named India A captain; Dhruv Jurel selected as vice-captain
KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj will join India A for the second match
Matches set to start on 16 September 2025
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member India A squad for two multi-day cricket matches against Australia A. Shreyas Iyer will captain the team, with Dhruv Jurel serving as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. These significant fixtures will commence on 16 September 2025 in Lucknow.
India A Squad Composition
The Senior Men's Selection Committee has selected India A's squad for the initial multi-day fixtures. As reported earlier, Shreyas Iyer will lead the side as captain, and Jurel will be his deputy. Iyer has starred for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025.
Narayan Jagadeesan has been selected in the squad. The batter scored 197 runs for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Norht Zone.
Harsh Dubey, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, is included as a key spin option. Devdutt Padikkal has also earned a call-up due to his good form in the Duleep Trophy.
Another player in the squad is Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian, who received his first Test call-up during India’s tour of Australia earlier this year.
The selection committee has also confirmed KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, who were not selected for the Asia Cup 2025 squad, will join the India A side for the second multi-day match. They will replace two players in the squad after the first multi-day match concludes.
India A Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.
One player who missed out on the India A squad is Karun Nair. He suffered an injury during the fifth Test match of
India A Vs Australia A Schedule
The series kicks off on 16 September 2025. The first multi-day match runs until 19 September 2025. The second multi-day game begins on 23 September 2025 and concludes on 26 September 2025. Both fixtures will be held in Lucknow, with play starting at 9:30 AM IST each day.
Following the multi-day series, India A and Australia A are scheduled to contest three one-day international matches. These are set for 30 September 2025, 3 October 2025, and 5 October 2025, with all three 'one-dayers' taking place in Kanpur.