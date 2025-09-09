AFG Vs HKG, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Azmatullah Omarzai Smashes Fastest T20I Fifty For Afghanistan

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai smashed fastest fifty for country in T20Is
He smashed fifty in just 20 balls laced with five sixes and two boundaries
He went past record of Mohammad Nabi against Ireland in 2017 and Gulbadin Naib against India in 2024.
Explosive Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai marked the opening match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 with a record-breaking performance, scoring a half-century off just 20 balls against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 9).
The 25-year-old's blistering knock (53 off 21) is now the fastest T20I half-century by an Afghan player, surpassing the previous joint record of 21 balls held by Mohammad Nabi against Ireland in 2017 and Gulbadin Naib against India in 2024.
His knock featured five sixes and two fours.
The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium opened the 17th edition of the continental showpiece. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding opener Sediqullah Atal's unbeaten 73 off 52 and Omarzai's half-century, the Afghans posted a total of 188/6.
After electing to bat, they slipped to 41/2 in the Powerplay with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) and Ibrahim Zadran (1) departing early. A steady 51-run stand between Sediqullah Atal and Mohammad Nabi (33) rebuilt the innings before Azmatullah Omarzai’s fireworks turned the tide.
Omarzai smashed a blistering 53 off just 21 balls, registering the fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan, while Atal anchored the innings superbly with an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls.
Hong Kong’s bowlers started well but lost control at the death. Kinchit Shah (2/24) was the pick of the attack, while Ayush Shukla (2/54) proved expensive despite his breakthroughs. Afghanistan’s late flourish leaves Hong Kong needing 189 for victory and a monumental effort to secure their first Asia Cup win.
The Asia Cup 2025 is being played in a round-robin format, with two groups of four teams each. Group B features Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage.