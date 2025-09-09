Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan Led AFG Look To Start Big

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Streaming Details
The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 opener will be live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Key Stats
Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong: Highest Totals In T20Is
178/7 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (February 22, 2016)
166/6 – Hong Kong vs Afghanistan (November 28, 2015)
162/5 – Hong Kong vs Afghanistan (July 21, 2015)
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head
Afghanistan and Hong Kong have played five T20Is so far, with the former leading 3-2. Their last meeting was in the 2016 T20 World Cup first-round group stage.
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Hello!
Hello and welcome to the yet another live blog, but this time it will be cricket. The continental showdown T20 Asia Cup 2025 begins today at Abu Dhabi between Afghanistan and Hing Kong. Stay tuned for the live updates.