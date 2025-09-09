Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan Led AFG Look To Start Big

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025
AFG vs HKG Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 Asia Cup opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. After losing to Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final, Afghanistan enters the event with a formidable and well-rounded squad captained by Rashid Khan. With Rashid, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman among their ranks, their greatest strength is spin bowling. After a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Rashid is back to his best. Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran provide support in the batting order, which eases the strain on Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the unproductive opener. Under Yasim Murtaza's leadership, Hong Kong is cautiously optimistic. Their most dependable batsman has been Anshuman Rath, and he can provide the squad with a strong start when paired with Zeeshan Ali. It is anticipated that Yasim Murtaza and Ayush Shukla will lead the bowling. In their last T20I match, Hong Kong lost to Malaysia by 10 wickets in a rain-hit Asia Pacific Championship 2025 final.
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Streaming Details

The Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 opener will be live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Key Stats

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong: Highest Totals In T20Is

  1. 178/7 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (February 22, 2016)

  2. 166/6 – Hong Kong vs Afghanistan (November 28, 2015)

  3. 162/5 – Hong Kong vs Afghanistan (July 21, 2015)

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have played five T20Is so far, with the former leading 3-2. Their last meeting was in the 2016 T20 World Cup first-round group stage.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the yet another live blog, but this time it will be cricket. The continental showdown T20 Asia Cup 2025 begins today at Abu Dhabi between Afghanistan and Hing Kong. Stay tuned for the live updates.

