Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: AFG Vs HKG T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Hong Kong, led by Yasim Murtaza, are hopeful but cautious. Anshuman Rath has been their most reliable batter, and with Zeeshan Ali as his opening partner, they can give the team a solid start. Ayush Shukla and Yasim Murtaza are expected to lead the bowling. In their last T20I match, Hong Kong lost to Malaysia by 10 wickets in a rain-hit Asia Pacific Championship 2025 final.