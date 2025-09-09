Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

Afghanistan face Hong Kong in Match 1 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 9. Read about the pitch and weather report for the AFG vs HKG match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Weather Forecast Pitch Report
Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar in action against Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025. | Photo: X/ACBofficials
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan face Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 on September 9

  • The weather in Abu Dhabi will be hot and humid during the match

  • The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium will provide balance between bat and ball

Afghanistan take on Hong Kong in the first match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Eight teams are taking part in this year’s Asia Cup, which is the third edition to be played in the T20I format.

Drawn together in Group B, minnows Hong Kong will look to test their mettle against an Afghanistan side that lost the UAE Tri-Series against Pakistan on September 7. A stunning performance from Mohammad Nawaz doomed the Afghans to a massive 75-run loss in the final.

For Afghanistan, the complete failure of their top-order batting, with only Sediqullah Atal registering double figures (13), will be a massive cause for concern. Rashid Khan remains their talisman, with the captain taking three wickets against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong sealed their place in the Asia Cup via the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. The associate side are making their third appearance in the tournament, and will need to get a good start in the Hong Kong vs Afghanistan match to have any hopes of qualifying from a group also containing Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Related Content
Related Content

As per AccuWeather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi will be around 36°C at the start of the match at 8:00 PM IST. The humidity level will hover around the 50% mark, making for difficult playing conditions. The skies will be partly cloudy but with no chance of rainfall. Dew will not be a factor in the early stages of the tournament.

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will provide a good battle with bat and ball. On one hand, the pitch has favoured bowlers in T20Is, with the long straight boundaries (72m) and the slow outfield proving a test for batters.

On the other hand, according to Cricmetric, the average first-innings score at the stadium in 2025 is 173, which implies that big scores are still a distinct possibility.

The team which wins the toss will likely opt to bat first, considering that the outfield will slow down further in the second innings. However, almost 55% of the matches at the pitch have been won by the chasing side.

Interestingly, Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi is the most successful bowler at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The pacer has taken 32 wickets in 18 innings at the stadium. Rashid Khan is fifth on the list with 19 wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  4. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  5. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'