Hong Kong At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Hong Kong will be led by experienced captain Yasim Murtaza in the Asia Cup 2025
Catch the preview, schedules and fixtures, tournament history, squads details
Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 after finishing third in the 2024 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup
Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates, can be a significant opportunity for Hong Kong to showcase their cricketing prowess. Having secured their spot in the tournament by finishing third in the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup, Hong Kong is poised to make a notable impact. Placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, they face a challenging yet exciting path ahead.
With the tournament shifting to a T20 format, Hong Kong's squad, led by captain Yasim Murtaza, is gearing up to compete against some of Asia's top teams. The team's blend of experienced players and emerging talents aims to bring fresh energy and determination to the competition.
Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: Captain And Leadership
Hong Kong's leadership for the 2025 Asia Cup is under the guidance of Yasim Murtaza, who has taken over the captaincy from Nizakat Khan. Murtaza's appointment brings a new strategic direction to the team as they prepare for the challenges of the tournament.
Supporting Murtaza is Babar Hayat, who serves as the vice-captain. Hayat's extensive experience and previous captaincy add valuable leadership depth to the squad. Together, Murtaza and Hayat aim to inspire and guide the team through the competitive landscape of the Asia Cup.
Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: History So Far
Hong Kong's journey in the Asia Cup has been nothing but inspirational. Their qualification for the 2025 tournament was secured through a commendable third-place finish in the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup, where they triumphed over Nepal in the third-place playoff.
This achievement not only speaks volumes about the team's progress but also sets the stage for their participation in the Asia Cup, where they will compete against formidable teams in Group B. The squad's blend of seasoned players and emerging talents aims to bring fresh energy and determination to the competition.
Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: Key Players To Watch Out For
Anshuman Rath: A seasoned opener, Rath's experience and ability to anchor the innings will be crucial for Hong Kong's batting lineup. His leadership and composure under pressure make him a key figure in the team's strategy.
Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain): Known for his aggressive batting and leadership skills, Hayat's contributions at the crease and in the field will be vital for Hong Kong's success in the tournament.
Nizakat Khan: A dynamic all-rounder, Khan's versatility with both bat and ball provides balance to the team. His ability to perform in various match situations adds depth to Hong Kong's lineup.
Kinchit Shah: An emerging talent, Shah's off-spin bowling and occasional wicketkeeping add variety to the team's bowling attack. His adaptability and potential make him a player to watch in the Asia Cup.
Fixtures – Hong Kong in Group B (Asia Cup 2025, UAE)
September 09 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
September 11 – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
September 15 – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: Squad
Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info
Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.