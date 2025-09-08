Hong Kong At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Hong Kong At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Here are all the details of Hong Kong squad for Asia Cup 2025 with schedule, tournament history and squad details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hong Kong At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details
Hong Kong At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know Photo: X | Malaysia Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hong Kong will be led by experienced captain Yasim Murtaza in the Asia Cup 2025

  • Catch the preview, schedules and fixtures, tournament history, squads details

  • Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 after finishing third in the 2024 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup

Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates, can be a significant opportunity for Hong Kong to showcase their cricketing prowess. Having secured their spot in the tournament by finishing third in the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup, Hong Kong is poised to make a notable impact. Placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, they face a challenging yet exciting path ahead.

With the tournament shifting to a T20 format, Hong Kong's squad, led by captain Yasim Murtaza, is gearing up to compete against some of Asia's top teams. The team's blend of experienced players and emerging talents aims to bring fresh energy and determination to the competition.

Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: Captain And Leadership

Hong Kong's leadership for the 2025 Asia Cup is under the guidance of Yasim Murtaza, who has taken over the captaincy from Nizakat Khan. Murtaza's appointment brings a new strategic direction to the team as they prepare for the challenges of the tournament.

Supporting Murtaza is Babar Hayat, who serves as the vice-captain. Hayat's extensive experience and previous captaincy add valuable leadership depth to the squad. Together, Murtaza and Hayat aim to inspire and guide the team through the competitive landscape of the Asia Cup.

Related Content
Related Content
India's training has begun in full flow in UAE. - X/ACCMedia1
India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: History So Far

Hong Kong's journey in the Asia Cup has been nothing but inspirational. Their qualification for the 2025 tournament was secured through a commendable third-place finish in the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup, where they triumphed over Nepal in the third-place playoff.

This achievement not only speaks volumes about the team's progress but also sets the stage for their participation in the Asia Cup, where they will compete against formidable teams in Group B. The squad's blend of seasoned players and emerging talents aims to bring fresh energy and determination to the competition.

Pakistan leverages their strong record in UAE T20Is with 76.92% win rate since 2016. - X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: Key Players To Watch Out For

Anshuman Rath: A seasoned opener, Rath's experience and ability to anchor the innings will be crucial for Hong Kong's batting lineup. His leadership and composure under pressure make him a key figure in the team's strategy.

Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain): Known for his aggressive batting and leadership skills, Hayat's contributions at the crease and in the field will be vital for Hong Kong's success in the tournament.

Nizakat Khan: A dynamic all-rounder, Khan's versatility with both bat and ball provides balance to the team. His ability to perform in various match situations adds depth to Hong Kong's lineup.

Kinchit Shah: An emerging talent, Shah's off-spin bowling and occasional wicketkeeping add variety to the team's bowling attack. His adaptability and potential make him a player to watch in the Asia Cup.

India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during their Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match. - File
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rivalry: Head To Head Record In Continental Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Fixtures – Hong Kong in Group B (Asia Cup 2025, UAE)

  • September 09 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

  • September 11 – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

  • September 15 – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: Squad

Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan

Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info

Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  4. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  5. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  5. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'