Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

Mohammad Nawaz produced a historic spell in Sharjah, taking a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul as Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan by 75 runs in the Tri-Series Final. Nawaz became the first Pakistani spinner to claim a T20I hat-trick, finishing with 5/19 to seal the title

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third Pakistani Bowler To Claim Hat-trick | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Summary
  • Mohammad Nawaz claimed a historic hat-trick and five-for (5/19) to dismantle Afghanistan.

  • He became the first Pakistani spinner to record a T20I hat-trick.

  • Pakistan defended 141, bowling Afghanistan out for 66 to win by 75 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz delivered a sensational spell against Afghanistan in the Tri-Series Final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 7.

The left-arm spinner ran through the Afghan batting with a magical hat-trick and completed a five-wicket haul, finishing with extraordinary figures of 5/19. His brilliance ensured Pakistan defended 141 with ease, sealing a commanding 75-run victory.

Nawaz etched his name in the history books, becoming only the third Pakistani bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20Is, after Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain. He is also the first Pakistani spinner to achieve the feat in the shortest international format.

How Nawaz Claimed His Hat-Trick

Introduced into the attack early, Nawaz struck immediately. He trapped Darwish Rasooli LBW with his fifth ball, dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai for a golden duck on the very next delivery, and later returned to complete his hat-trick by stumping Ibrahim Zadran.

He didn’t stop there—Karim Janat was pinned LBW in his next over, and Rashid Khan fell later to complete his dream five-wicket haul.

In just two overs, Nawaz had four wickets while conceding only one run, including a maiden. His control and variation left Afghanistan reeling, as the Men in Green tightened their grip on the final.

Pakistan’s Batting Effort Sets Up the Win

Earlier, Pakistan posted 141/8 in their 20 overs, with crucial contributions from Fakhar Zaman (27), skipper Salman Ali Agha (24), and Nawaz himself (28).

Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 15, ensuring Pakistan had a competitive total despite Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan (3/38), Noor Ahmad (2/17), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman applying pressure throughout.

Afghanistan never recovered in the chase and folded for 66 in 15.5 overs, handing Pakistan the Tri-Series crown.

