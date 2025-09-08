Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

Mohammad Nawaz claimed a historic hat-trick and five-for (5/19) to dismantle Afghanistan.
He became the first Pakistani spinner to record a T20I hat-trick.
Pakistan defended 141, bowling Afghanistan out for 66 to win by 75 runs.
Mohammad Nawaz delivered a sensational spell against Afghanistan in the Tri-Series Final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 7.
The left-arm spinner ran through the Afghan batting with a magical hat-trick and completed a five-wicket haul, finishing with extraordinary figures of 5/19. His brilliance ensured Pakistan defended 141 with ease, sealing a commanding 75-run victory.
Nawaz etched his name in the history books, becoming only the third Pakistani bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20Is, after Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain. He is also the first Pakistani spinner to achieve the feat in the shortest international format.
How Nawaz Claimed His Hat-Trick
Introduced into the attack early, Nawaz struck immediately. He trapped Darwish Rasooli LBW with his fifth ball, dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai for a golden duck on the very next delivery, and later returned to complete his hat-trick by stumping Ibrahim Zadran.
He didn’t stop there—Karim Janat was pinned LBW in his next over, and Rashid Khan fell later to complete his dream five-wicket haul.
In just two overs, Nawaz had four wickets while conceding only one run, including a maiden. His control and variation left Afghanistan reeling, as the Men in Green tightened their grip on the final.
Pakistan’s Batting Effort Sets Up the Win
Earlier, Pakistan posted 141/8 in their 20 overs, with crucial contributions from Fakhar Zaman (27), skipper Salman Ali Agha (24), and Nawaz himself (28).
Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 15, ensuring Pakistan had a competitive total despite Afghanistan’s spin trio of Rashid Khan (3/38), Noor Ahmad (2/17), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman applying pressure throughout.
Afghanistan never recovered in the chase and folded for 66 in 15.5 overs, handing Pakistan the Tri-Series crown.