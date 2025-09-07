Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK Look To Topple AFG In Summit Clash

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Streaming
The Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India with toss scheduled at 8:00 PM and match set to be start at 8:30 PM. However, there will be no television broadcast of the fixture.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Pitch Report
Traditionally, the Sharjah pitch is batting-friendly, but offers turn and grip for spinners as the game progresses. Dew also has played a role in evening matches, often favouring teams chasing. The Sharjah weather today is hot and dry, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping to the low 30s by match time. No rain is expected.
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Hello!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UAE T20I Tri-Series final between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The toss is scheduled at 8:00 PM IST and match to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.