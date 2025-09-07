Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK Look To Topple AFG In Summit Clash

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Check here all the live updates and scores from the final of UAE T20I Series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK Look To Topple AFG In Summit Clash | Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of UAE T20I Tri-series match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In the round-robin stage, both teams have three victories and one defeat going into the final. After losing the opening match, Afghanistan recovered with victories over the hosts and Pakistan, while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan once and the United Arab Emirates twice. Pakistan and Afghanistan will both play major roles in the Asia Cup 2025, which begins in two days in the United Arab Emirates, and this tri-series is a practice for that tournament. Pakistan's campaign starts on September 12 against Oman, while Afghanistan's first match is against Hong Kong on September 9.
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Streaming 

The Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India with toss scheduled at 8:00 PM and match set to be start at 8:30 PM. However, there will be no television broadcast of the fixture.

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Pitch Report

Traditionally, the Sharjah pitch is batting-friendly, but offers turn and grip for spinners as the game progresses. Dew also has played a role in evening matches, often favouring teams chasing. The Sharjah weather today is hot and dry, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping to the low 30s by match time. No rain is expected.


Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UAE T20I Tri-Series final between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The toss is scheduled at 8:00 PM IST and match to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

