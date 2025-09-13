India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, And More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 6

India face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai on September 14
Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in India vs Pakistan T20I matches
Hardik Pandya is the highest wicket-taker in India vs Pakistan T20I matches
India will take on Pakistan in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Group A fixture at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE on Sunday, September 14. Both teams have made a winning start to their Asia Cup campaign, but India will be heavy favourites for the upcoming fixture.
India made a dominant start to their Asia Cup title defence, beating the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets. The Men in Blue’s spin attack was in full swing, bowling UAE out for 57 in 13.1 overs. In response, India chased down the total in just 27 balls, sealing the win with 93 balls remaining.
Pakistan won their opening match against Oman by 93 runs. The Green Shirts scored 160/7 in the first innings, Mohammad Haris scoring a record-breaking half-century, finishing at 66 runs off 43 balls. Pakistan’s bowlers were on form, with Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf taking two wickets apiece to end Oman’s chase at 67 all out.
India have played Pakistan 13 times in T20I matches, with Pakistan winning just three times compared to nine wins by India. One match was a tie. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Match 6, let’s look at some India vs Pakistan key stats in T20Is.
India Vs Pakistan: Highest Totals In T20Is
192/5 – India vs Pakistan (December 28, 2012)
182/5 – Pakistan vs India (September 4, 2022)
181/7 – Pakistan vs India (December 28, 2012)
India Vs Pakistan: Most Runs In T20Is
India:
Virat Kohli: 492 runs in 11 innings
Yuvraj Singh: 155 runs in 8 innings
Gautam Gambhir: 139 runs in 5 innings
Pakistan:
Mohammad Rizwan: 228 runs in 5 innings
Shoaib Malik: 164 runs in 8 innings
Mohammad Hafeez: 156 runs in 7 innings
India Vs Pakistan: Highest Scores In T20Is
India:
Virat Kohli: 82* off 53 balls (October 23, 2022)
Virat Kohli: 78* off 61 balls (September 30, 2012)
Gautam Gambhir: 75 off 54 innings (September 24, 2007)
Pakistan:
Mohammad Rizwan: 79* off 55 balls (October 24, 2021)
Mohammad Rizwan: 71 off 51 balls (September 4, 2022)
Babar Azam: 68* off 52 balls (October 24, 2021)
India Vs Pakistan: Most Fifties In T20Is
India: Virat Kohli (5)
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez (2)
India Vs Pakistan: Most Sixes In T20Is
India: Virat Kohli (11)
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (7)
India Vs Pakistan: Most Wickets In T20Is
India: Hardik Pandya (13)
Pakistan: Umar Gul (11)
India Vs Pakistan: Best Bowling Figures In T20Is
India:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4/26 (August 28, 2022)
Hardik Pandya: 3/8 (February 27, 2016)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 3/9 (December 25, 2012)
Pakistan:
Mohammad Asif: 4/18 (September 14, 2007)
Umar Gul: 4/37 (December 28, 2012)
Mohammad Amir: 3/18 (February 27, 2016)
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.