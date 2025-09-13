India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: Head-to-head record, match prediction and other details for IND Vs PAK, Match 6, at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: Head-To-Head Record
India have held the upper hand in recent years, winning 3 of the last 5 encounters. File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lead recent T20I clashes, winning 3 of the last 5 matches

  • Google’s win predictor gives India a 74% chance of winning and Pakistan 26%

  • Sunday’s match at Dubai offers high stakes despite muted fanfare

India face Pakistan in a highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash on Sunday, September 14, at Dubai International Stadium. Get IND vs PAK T20I head-to-head record and match prediction ahead of the big showdown.

India enter the contest as overwhelming favorites, boasting a balanced and star-studded squad, including Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. However, political tensions and calls for a boycott have dampened the excitement surrounding the fixture.

Despite that, this historic rivalry holds weight, especially with a T20 World Cup around the corner. Expect India to impose their dominance with a well-oiled strategy focusing on aggressive batting and experienced spinners.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have restructured their approach by giving chances to young talent like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz, moving away from established players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Although underdogs, Pakistan’s familiarity with UAE conditions and the presence of wicket-taker Shaheen Afridi could challenge India’s firepower.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: Head-To-Head Record

India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times in T20 Internationals. India leads the series with 10 wins, while Pakistan has secured 3 victories. Their most recent encounter was on June 9, 2024, in New York, where India won by 6 runs.

Notably, in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue, Pakistan delivered a commanding 10-wicket victory over India. India bounced back in their subsequent meetings in Melbourne, T20 World Cup 2022 and New York, T20 World Cup 2024.

Last 5 T20I matches between India and Pakistan:

India won by 6 runs

India won by 4 wickets

Pakistan won by 5 wickets

India won by 5 wickets

Pakistan won by 10 wickets

India have held the upper hand in recent years, winning 3 of the last 5 encounters.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: Match Prediction

According to Google’s win predictor, India holds a 74% chance of winning this encounter, while Pakistan has a 26% chance. The prediction favors India heavily, based on their superior squad depth, recent form, and the presence of match-winners across all departments. Still, Pakistan’s understanding of UAE conditions and key bowlers like Shaheen Afridi keep them in the mix for an upset.

The India vs Pakistan match will be live-streamed from 8:00 PM IST on SonyLIV and broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
