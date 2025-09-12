Rashid Latif On Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Lose To India Because Of Emotions, Not Skills

"The only disadvantage in India is that they have not played T20Is. They must be playing warm-up matches or practicing. But they have not played any match. This may be a disadvantage,” Latif said. However, India's opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 told something different. They dismissed UAE on 57 runs and chased the target in just 4.3 overs. So the contest is going to be pretty tough for the Men in Green on Sunday.