India Vs Pakistan Weather Forecast, Asia Cup 2025: Rain Update, Dubai Pitch Report And More

India lock horns against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
Sunny weather, and humidity could welcome the players
Expect a fresh track for the IND v PAK clash
India take on Pakistan in match 6 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Both sides come into this contest on the back of comprehensive victories over UAE and Oman, respectively. The winner of this match could potentially go on to win Group A.
India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast
As per AccuWeather, Dubai could witness a hot and humid day on Sunday. The temperature is expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius in the day time, whereas the humidity could make it more unbearable as the temperatures hit 44°C.
There are zero chances of rain in Dubai on Sunday but expect wind gusts at 33 km/h. The night period will also remain warm and clear, with a temperature of 30°C but there could be some unhealthy air quality.
IND vs PAK Dubai Pitch Report
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 fixture will be played on a fresh Dubai surface. Unlike the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, that favoured the spinners, the track on Sunday could help the pacers with batting conditions improving as the match progresses.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.