Mohammed Nabi hits Dunith Wellalage for five consecutive sixes in 20th over
Lifts Afghanistan to competitive 169-run total
Knock goes in vain as Rashid Khan's men get knocked out of Asia Cup
Mohammed Nabi continues to make and break records as an active 40-year-old cricketer for Afghanistan. The veteran all-rounder played a blinder in the death overs to lead the Afghan's sensational recovery, smashing a 20-ball fifty to fire the team to 169 for eight in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 18, 2025).
It seemed Afghanistan would struggle to get past 120 but Nabi, scoring 60 off just 22 balls, hammered five consecutive sixes in the 20th over off left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, collecting 32 runs from the six legitimate deliveries.
It is unusual for a spinner to bowl the final over in T20 cricket, but captain Charith Asalanka had exhausted his pace bowling options by that stage of the match, making Nabi’s explosive final-over contribution crucial for Afghanistan’s total.
Nabi’s record-breaking 20-ball fifty, the joint fastest for Afghanistan alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, and his 32-run last over powered Afghanistan to a competitive score despite early setbacks. You can watch the video of Nabi's game-changing five sixes below:
The blistering knock went in vain as Rashid Khan's men were knocked out of Asia Cup. Sri Lanka chased down Afghanistan's 170-run target with eight balls to spare and Bangladesh joined them from Group B in the Super Fours stage.
Afghanistan’s Top Order Falters Against Sri Lankan Swing
Having not chased well in the recent past, Afghanistan opted to bat first but lost three wickets inside the powerplay. This early collapse undermined the momentum generated in the first two overs that had yielded 26 runs.
The intent, which was missing in the last game, was present; however, Afghanistan batters struggled to counter the moving ball.
Sri Lankan bowler Thushara produced late swing with his slingy action. He first bowled an away swinger to right-hander Karim Janat (scoring 1) before a similar delivery dislodged the stumps of dangerous left-hander Sediqullah Atal (18 off 14). Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell early after mistiming a wild slog that was caught at a wide slip.
Middle-Order Partnership And Sri Lankan Fielding Highlights
In the middle overs, bowlers Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga kept up relentless pressure, as wickets tumbled and Afghanistan were reduced to 79 for six in the 13th over. Courtesy of skipper Rashid Khan (24 off 23) and his 35-run seventh-wicket partnership with Nabi, the team managed to cross the 140-run mark. Rashid’s quickfire included a no-look six in the cow corner—a shot that now features regularly in his playbook.
Nabi then smashed Dushmantha Chameera for three successive fours in the penultimate over that went for 17 runs. Chameera proved expensive on the night, leaking as many as 50 runs in his four overs. Adding to the narrative, Sri Lanka’s fielding was exceptional, with catches by Chameera and Kusal Perera helping dismiss Ibrahim Zadran (24) and Darwish Rasooli.
(With PTI inputs)