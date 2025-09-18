Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025: AFG Batting First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan must win to qualify for Asia Cup Super Fours stage
Sri Lanka need to avoid big defeat for a place in next round
Check out playing XIs of both teams
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in their make-or-break Asia Cup 2025 clash in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 18).
This is the final Group B game of the tournament and will decide the two teams that advance to the Super Fours stage. Charith Asalanka's men are the frontrunners with four points from two matches, and just need to avoid a massive loss to qualify.
Rashid Khan and Co, on the other hand, face a must-win scenario. If the Afghans do not win, Bangladesh, the third team in contention, will seal their berth alongside the Lankans.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana