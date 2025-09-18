Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025: AFG Batting First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs

A win for Sri Lanka would seal their place in the Super Fours stage, alongwith Bangladesh. Victory for Afghanistan, on the other hand, would make things interesting in Asia Cup 2025's Group B

Sri Lanka lead Group B with four points from two Asia Cup 2025 matches. Photo: AP
  • Afghanistan must win to qualify for Asia Cup Super Fours stage

  • Sri Lanka need to avoid big defeat for a place in next round

  • Check out playing XIs of both teams

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in their make-or-break Asia Cup 2025 clash in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 18).

Follow Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20 match live with Outlook India.

This is the final Group B game of the tournament and will decide the two teams that advance to the Super Fours stage. Charith Asalanka's men are the frontrunners with four points from two matches, and just need to avoid a massive loss to qualify.

Rashid Khan and Co, on the other hand, face a must-win scenario. If the Afghans do not win, Bangladesh, the third team in contention, will seal their berth alongside the Lankans.

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

