SL Vs AFG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Coming Up In Pivotal Group B Match

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Charith Asalanka's men are unbeaten in the tournament so far, while the Afghans were defeated by Bangladesh in a nail-biter earlier. Follow the latest updates from the SL vs AFG match

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Live Cricket Score, Todays Asia Cup Match SL vs AFG live Updates
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Live Cricket Score, Today's Asia Cup Match: Rashid Khan's team need a win to qualify. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, pitting Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 18). This is the last Group B encounter and will decide the two teams that advance to the Super Fours stage. Charith Asalanka's men are the frontrunners and just need to avoid a massive loss to qualify. Rashid Khan and Co, on the other hand, face a must-win scenario. If the Afghans do not win, Bangladesh, the third team in contention, will seal their berth alongside the Lankans. Stay with us for live cricket scores and updates from the SL vs AFG match.
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Key Battles

An injury blow to Naveen-ul-Haq has reduced Afghanistan's seam bowling options. This increases their reliance on leaders Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, as well as influential batters such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Check out the three key battles from the SL vs AFG clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the match.

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: H2H Record, Match Prediction

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have clashed eight times before in T20 internationals, with the Lankans leading the head-to-head record 5-3. Just like the head-to-head record, Google’s prediction tilts slightly in Sri Lanka’s favour. SL have been handed a 57% win probability, while Afghanistan sit at 43%.

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 8pm IST, with the toss at 7:30pm IST. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 group B match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Squads

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for another fascinating Asia Cup fixture. At stake are spots in the Super Four, and Bangladesh, who have completed their group-stage commitments, would be watching the game with keen interest. Track the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates with us.

Published At:
Tags

