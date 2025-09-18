Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Live Cricket Score, Today's Asia Cup Match: Rashid Khan's team need a win to qualify. Photo: AP

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 11th match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, pitting Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 18). This is the last Group B encounter and will decide the two teams that advance to the Super Fours stage. Charith Asalanka's men are the frontrunners and just need to avoid a massive loss to qualify. Rashid Khan and Co, on the other hand, face a must-win scenario. If the Afghans do not win, Bangladesh, the third team in contention, will seal their berth alongside the Lankans. Stay with us for live cricket scores and updates from the SL vs AFG match.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Sept 2025, 07:17:19 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Key Battles An injury blow to Naveen-ul-Haq has reduced Afghanistan's seam bowling options. This increases their reliance on leaders Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, as well as influential batters such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Check out the three key battles from the SL vs AFG clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the match.

18 Sept 2025, 06:50:26 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: H2H Record, Match Prediction Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have clashed eight times before in T20 internationals, with the Lankans leading the head-to-head record 5-3. Just like the head-to-head record, Google’s prediction tilts slightly in Sri Lanka’s favour. SL have been handed a 57% win probability, while Afghanistan sit at 43%.

18 Sept 2025, 06:29:36 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Start Time, Streaming The first ball will be bowled at 8pm IST, with the toss at 7:30pm IST. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 group B match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

18 Sept 2025, 06:10:00 pm IST Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Squads Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana