Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Key Battles
An injury blow to Naveen-ul-Haq has reduced Afghanistan's seam bowling options. This increases their reliance on leaders Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, as well as influential batters such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Check out the three key battles from the SL vs AFG clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the match.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: H2H Record, Match Prediction
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have clashed eight times before in T20 internationals, with the Lankans leading the head-to-head record 5-3. Just like the head-to-head record, Google’s prediction tilts slightly in Sri Lanka’s favour. SL have been handed a 57% win probability, while Afghanistan sit at 43%.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball will be bowled at 8pm IST, with the toss at 7:30pm IST. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 group B match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Squads
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for another fascinating Asia Cup fixture. At stake are spots in the Super Four, and Bangladesh, who have completed their group-stage commitments, would be watching the game with keen interest. Track the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates with us.