Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in a must-win Group B clash at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Weather is dry and clear with 38–40°C temperatures; the pitch is balanced, favouring batters early and spinners later
Check the SL vs AFG pitch report and probable playing XIs here
Six-time champions Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in a make-or-break Asia Cup 2025 Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday (September 18).
With both sides knowing that only a win will secure their spot in the Super Four, this SL vs AFG T20I match serves as a virtual knock-out game.
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan key stats show that Sri Lanka are dominating, but Afghanistan are in good form and ready to challenge the six-time champions.
For fans, the action will be available live. The SL vs AFG live streaming of Asia Cup 2025, Match 11, can be watched on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
Abu Dhabi weather won't be a concern, unless something dramatic develops. The venue is expected to stay dry and clear throughout the evening, with temperatures around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius and moderate humidity.
There's no threat of rain disrupting play, but conditions will be taxing for players, as the conditions are usually hot and humid at this time of the season.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
Traditionally, Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium has a balanced playing surface, offering a fair contest between bat and ball. That said, early overs tend to favour stroke-makers with decent bounce and carry, but the pitch slows down as the game progresses, allowing spinners to have their say.
Average scores at this venue are 137 for the first innings and 123 for the second. The highest total ever posted here was 225/7 by Ireland against Afghanistan in November 2013, while the lowest came in May last year when the United States Women were dismissed for 54 all out in 17.5 overs by Thailand Women.
Across 95 T20 matches played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, teams chasing have a slight edge, winning 51 games compared to 44 by sides batting first.
In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, batting first has shown a slight edge, with three wins from five matches. The average first innings score is around 143, while chasing teams have managed roughly 145. Under lights, chasing can get tricky if the ball grips or dew sets in late. However, much will depend on the SL vs AFG head-to-head and win prediction.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.
Afghanistan Predicted XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.