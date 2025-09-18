Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Match 11 of Asia Cup 2025 today
Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head 5-3, and Google gives them a slight edge with a 58% win probability versus Afghanistan’s 42%
Both teams come into this clash with high stakes, making it a must-watch contest for Super Four qualification
Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in their final Group B match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 18). Both sides need a result to keep their Super Four hopes alive, making this clash almost like a knockout. Get Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head stats here.
Afghanistan currently sit third in the group with two points from one win and one defeat. Despite holding a strong net run rate of +2.150, Rashid Khan’s team must win to survive, because points outweigh NRR in the standings.
Sri Lanka have four points from two wins, but their place isn’t sealed. A big defeat to Afghanistan could drag Bangladesh into the mix, leaving net run rate to decide the qualifiers despite Sri Lanka’s +1.546 cushion.
In the Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan preview, both teams come in with unanswered questions. Sri Lanka began with a confident six-wicket win over Bangladesh but then struggled to overcome Hong Kong. Afghanistan looked dominant in their opener with a 94-run win against Hong Kong, only to stumble in a tense eight-run loss to Bangladesh.
For fans, the action will be available live. The SL vs AFG live streaming of Asia Cup 2025, Match 11, can be watched on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan T20I Head-To-Head
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have clashed eight times before, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head 5-3. Their first meeting came at the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata, where Sri Lanka sealed a six-wicket win with seven balls remaining, powered by Tillakaratne Dilshan’s unbeaten 83 off 56.
In their latest clash on February 21, 2024, at Dambulla, Afghanistan edged out Sri Lanka by three runs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 70 off 43, backed by Hazratullah Zazai (45 off 22) and Azmatullah Omarzai (31 off 23), lifted the visitors to 209/5. Sri Lanka’s chase fell short at 206/6 despite fine efforts from Pathum Nissanka (60 off 30, retired hurt) and Kamindu Mendis (65 off 39). With both teams fighting for survival, another thriller could be on the cards today.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Match Prediction
Just like the head-to-head record, Google’s prediction tilts slightly in Sri Lanka’s favour. The SL have been handed a 57% win probability, while Afghanistan sit at 43%.
It reflects Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run so far in the group stage, though Afghanistan’s higher net run rate and recent win suggest the contest could be much closer than the numbers indicate.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.