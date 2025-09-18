Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 11 On TV And Online

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025 Group B fixture
Afghanistan need a win to qualify for Asia Cup Super 4s
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in their final Group B match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday (September 18). Watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I cricket match live today.
Both teams need a favourable result to keep their Super Four hopes alive. This game isn't a knockout on paper, per se, but it's like one. Afghanistan have two points with one win and one defeat, and are currently third in the group, behind Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Despite having a far superior net run rate (NRR) of +2.150, Rashid Khan & Co. must win to stay alive -- points beat NRR!
Sri Lanka, with two wins in two, have four points, but a heavy defeat tonight to Afghanistan would spoil their chances of a top-two finish and could, in fact, miss out on Super Four qualification, as Bangladesh already have four points from their three, with a net run rate of -0.270.
In such a case, three teams will finish on four points each, and NRR will decide the final positions. Sri Lanka have NRR cushion (+1.546), but slim enough to keep calculators busy. Afghanistan, despite a far superior NRR, need a win.
In the Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan preview, both teams arrive with unanswered questions. Sri Lanka started the campaign confidently, with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, but the six-time champions struggled to beat minnows Hong Kong. Afghanistan also had a rousing win in their opener, a 94-run win over Hong Kong, but suffered an eight-run defeat in the tense chase against Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met eight times previously, with Sri Lanka enjoying a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head record. They faced off for the first time in March 2016, and Sri Lanka won that T20 World Cup match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens by six wickets with seven balls to spare, largely thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan's unbeaten 83 off 56 balls.
But in their most recent meeting, during Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka 2024, the visitors pulled off a thrilling three-run win at Dambulla on February 21. Powered by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 70 off 43, and crucial contributions from Hazratullah Zazai (45 off 22) and Azmatullah Omarzai (31 off 23), the Afghans posted 209/5.
In reply, Sri Lanka could manage only 206/6 despite Pathum Nissanka (60 off 30, retired hurt) and Kamindu Mendis (65 off 39 not out) playing fine knocks. Expect another thriller today with both teams fighting for survival.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 being played?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be played on Thursday, 18 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.
Where is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 being played?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 live online in India?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 live broadcast in India?
The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.