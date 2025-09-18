Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 11 On TV And Online

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Match 11 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 18. Find out when and where to watch the SL vs AFG match live on TV and online in India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 SL vs AFG Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka's fans cheer on after Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara hit a six during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025 Group B fixture

  • Afghanistan need a win to qualify for Asia Cup Super 4s

  • Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in their final Group B match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday (September 18). Watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I cricket match live today.

Both teams need a favourable result to keep their Super Four hopes alive. This game isn't a knockout on paper, per se, but it's like one. Afghanistan have two points with one win and one defeat, and are currently third in the group, behind Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Despite having a far superior net run rate (NRR) of +2.150, Rashid Khan & Co. must win to stay alive -- points beat NRR!

Sri Lanka, with two wins in two, have four points, but a heavy defeat tonight to Afghanistan would spoil their chances of a top-two finish and could, in fact, miss out on Super Four qualification, as Bangladesh already have four points from their three, with a net run rate of -0.270.

In such a case, three teams will finish on four points each, and NRR will decide the final positions. Sri Lanka have NRR cushion (+1.546), but slim enough to keep calculators busy. Afghanistan, despite a far superior NRR, need a win.

In the Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan preview, both teams arrive with unanswered questions. Sri Lanka started the campaign confidently, with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, but the six-time champions struggled to beat minnows Hong Kong. Afghanistan also had a rousing win in their opener, a 94-run win over Hong Kong, but suffered an eight-run defeat in the tense chase against Afghanistan.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met eight times previously, with Sri Lanka enjoying a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head record. They faced off for the first time in March 2016, and Sri Lanka won that T20 World Cup match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens by six wickets with seven balls to spare, largely thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan's unbeaten 83 off 56 balls.

But in their most recent meeting, during Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka 2024, the visitors pulled off a thrilling three-run win at Dambulla on February 21. Powered by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 70 off 43, and crucial contributions from Hazratullah Zazai (45 off 22) and Azmatullah Omarzai (31 off 23), the Afghans posted 209/5.

In reply, Sri Lanka could manage only 206/6 despite Pathum Nissanka (60 off 30, retired hurt) and Kamindu Mendis (65 off 39 not out) playing fine knocks. Expect another thriller today with both teams fighting for survival.

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 being played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be played on Thursday, 18 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 being played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 live online in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 live broadcast in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 match 11 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the match on Sony Sports 3; Sony Sports 4 will provide Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 – Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  5. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination