Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In SL Vs AFG Clash

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Match 11 of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 18. Read about the three key player battles from the SL vs AFG match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In SL Vs AFG
Afghanistan's Mohammad Ishaq celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash on September 18

  • Afghanistan must win after Bangladesh defeat to stay in Super 4 contention

  • Key battles to watch include Wanindu Hasaranga vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz

  • Rashid Khan's bowling prowess faces off against Pathum Nissanka's scoring ability

  • SL vs AFG match set at 8:00 PM IST in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face off in the final Group B Asia Cup 2025 match on Thursday, September 18. This significant encounter at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium carries considerable Super Four implications for both teams. Afghanistan, under pressure after an eight-run defeat to Bangladesh, need a win to keep their Super Four hopes alive. Sri Lanka, currently unbeaten in the group, aims to consolidate their position with a victory.

Afghanistan’s camp must regroup swiftly as the loss to Bangladesh left them scrambling for points, and a recent injury blow – pacer Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out – reduces their seam bowling options. This increases their reliance on leaders Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, as well as influential batters such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

The Lankan side have shown balance across their batting order and bowling attack, with Pathum Nissanka displaying strong form at the top, and Wanindu Hasaranga offering a dual threat with both his bowling and late-innings hitting. Sri Lanka’s seamers and wrist-spinners have also maintained control during the middle overs.

Check out the three key battles from the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash that will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the match, which will be live-streamed from 8:00 PM IST.

Wanindu Hasaranga Vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Hasaranga has consistently proved Afghanistan’s nemesis in recent T20I encounters. He has collected eight wickets from six T20I innings against the team from Kabul, maintaining an excellent average and economy rate. Gurbaz, on the other hand, is Afghanistan’s match-winner, employing an explosive, high-strike-rate batting style. He has scored 249 runs in six T20 outings against Sri Lanka.

This contest will depend on Hasaranga’s approach: will he entice Gurbaz into playing long, riskier strokes using flight and dip, or will Gurbaz gain an early advantage before the leg-spin threat settles?

Rashid Khan Vs Pathum Nissanka

Rashid acts as Afghanistan’s fulcrum within the team. He remains one of the world’s most effective short-form spinners and a proven wicket-taker during important match phases, taking three wickets in two matches in the Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Nissanka has consistently scored runs for Sri Lanka. He's currently the top scorer in the tournament with 118 runs in two innings, scoring two back-to-back half-centuries.

This direct contest represents a classic tactical challenge that pits Rashid’s googlies and pace variations against Pathum’s timing and red-hot form in the early middle overs.

Matheesha Pathirana Vs Ibrahim Zadran

Pathirana’s recent T20 returns versus Afghanistan are striking, repeatedly extracting bounce and edges from batters, securing eight wickets in a handful of meetings between the teams. This positions him as a genuine new-ball and short-ball threat. Zadran provides the solidity Afghanistan requires at the top, but he has been in poor form, scoring just six runs in two innings so far.

Even though Pathirana missed out on Sri Lanka's match against Hong Kong, he might be brought back to disrupt Zadran’s rhythm with early movement and cutters.

Published At:
