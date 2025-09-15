Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

Naveen was picked in the 15-man squad for Afghanistan but could not make the Playing XI in their only game of the competition so far. ACB wished a speedy recovery to the speedster

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Naveen-ul-Haq out of Asia Cup 2025
Naveen-ul-Haq out of Asia Cup 2025 | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Naveen Ul Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing ACC Asia Cup due to shoulder injury

  • Abdollah Ahmadzai has been named his replacement in the squad

  • Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in their only game of the Asia Cup so far

Afghanistan medium pacer Naveen Ul Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing ACC Asia Cup due to shoulder injury, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) stated on Monday. Abdollah Ahmadzai has been named his replacement in the squad.

Naveen was picked in the 15-man squad for Afghanistan but could not make the Playing XI in their only game of the competition so far. ACB wished a speedy recovery to the speedster.

"The ACB wishes Naveen Ul Haq a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Abdullah Ahmadzai for the matches ahead," the board said in a statement on Monday (September 15).

"Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit," the statement added.

Ahmadzai recently made his debut in the UAE tri-series where Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in the final. The pacer was in the list of reserves for the Asia Cup and with Naveen's injury he advances to the main squad. In the only T20I he has played so far, Ahmadzai took 1 for 31 in three overs against UAE.

Related Content
Related Content

Afghanistan Asia Cup Squad 2025

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have only played one match so far in this tournament. Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in that match.

Rashid Khan's men overcame early hiccups thanks to Sediqullah Atal’s unbeaten 73 and skipper Mohammad Nabi’s 33, before Azmatullah Omarzai stole the show.

The all-rounder smashed a record 20-ball fifty, fastest for Afghanistan in T20Is, and powered Afghanistan to a formidable 188/6.

With only two batters reaching double figures, Hong Kong stumbled to 94/9 in 20 overs, leading to an emphatic Afghanistan victory.

Afghanistan take field on Tuesday against Bangladesh before ending their group campaign against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: HK Set 150-run Target For SL

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  2. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Supreme Court to Deliver Key Verdict Today On Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  2. The Big Bang: Trump Resolution

  3. Beyond Blocs: How Africa Shapes Its Voice On The Global Stage

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  5. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique's 4/23 Helps Arab's Win By 42 Runs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas