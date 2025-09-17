Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs AFG Match 9 – Check Result

Bangladesh clinched a crucial eight-run victory against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of exceptional bowling performances by their spinners

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs AFG Match 9
Bangladesh captain Litton Das, right, and Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain celebrate the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Bangladesh won by eight runs against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025

  • Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain excelled; Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets

  • Tanzid Hasan scored a key 52 off 31, taking Bangladesh to 154

  • The win keypt Bangladesh's hopes of Super 4s alive

Bangladesh registered a nail-biting eight-run victory over Afghanistan in a must-win game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, September 16. This result kept Bangladesh's hopes alive for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage.

Spinners Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain effectively contained Afghanistan's top-order batters, while left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman removed the lower-order batsmen.

Bangladesh's Bowling Brilliance Seals Win

Bangladesh's tactical decision to field Nasum Ahmed instead of Mahedi Hasan yielded immediate results. The left-arm spinner trapped Sediqullah Atal leg before wicket with the very first ball, bowling a wicket-maiden over. Nasum's three overs in the powerplay restricted Afghanistan to 27 for 2, including the dismissal of Ibrahim Zadran, who managed only 5 runs from 12 deliveries.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) anchored one end, but Rishad Hossain struck two quick wickets, which saw Afghanistan slide to 62 for 4 by the halfway mark. Gurbaz swept straight to Jaker Ali at backward square. Mohammad Nabi (15) then played Mustafizur back onto his stumps, meaning Afghanistan had lost half their side for 77 runs in 13 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman finished with excellent figures of 3 for 28, with Nasum Ahmed claiming 2 for 11 and Rishad Hossain securing 2 for 18. Afghanistan's required run-rate soared past 11 an over. Azmatullah Omarzai scored 20 runs in an over bowled by off-spinner Saif Hasan (0 for 39). Omarzai then holed out to Saif after a quickfire 30 off 15 balls.

Rashid Khan briefly threatened Bangladesh with a rapid 20 off 11 balls before Mustafizur had him caught at short third in the penultimate over. With 22 runs needed from the final over, Noor Ahmad smashed two sixes off Taskin Ahmed (2 for 34) but then holed out at mid-off on the final ball, resulting in Afghanistan being bowled out for 146.

Tanzid Shines With Half-Century

Earlier, Tanzid Hasan's brisk 52 off 31 balls formed the cornerstone of the Bangladesh innings. Saif and Tanzid provided Bangladesh a strong start, putting on 63 runs from 40 balls, and Bangladesh looked set for a strong finish after reaching 87 for 1 in 10 overs.

However, Afghanistan's slow bowlers, Noor Ahmad and captain Rashid Khan, exerted pressure in the middle overs, sharing four wickets for 49 runs. Saif fell soon after the powerplay when he missed a sweep against Rashid and was clean bowled.

Tanzid then holed out to Ibrahim at long-off in the 13th over, after which Afghanistan conceded only 30 runs in the death overs. Eventually, Bangladesh put a total of 154 for 5, before restricting Afghanistan to a total of 146.

This victory proved vital for Bangladesh. Afghanistan now face the challenge of defeating Group B leader Sri Lanka in their final group game. Three teams currently remain in contention for the two remaining Super 4 spots.

(With AP Inputs)

