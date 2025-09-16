Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Litton Das And Co Face Rashid Khan Challenge

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the ninth match of the 2025 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. Follow live scores and updates of the BAN v AFG cricket match here

Gaurav Thakur
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash at the 2025 Asia Cup taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16. Bangladesh are in a must-win territory. They beat Hong Kong in their tournament opener before being humbled by Sri Lanka. A loss to Afghanistan will certainly end their hopes of qualifying for the Super 4s. Meanwhile, Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong in their opener and they have not played a game since. A win tonight will help them qualify for the Super 4s along with Sri Lanka. A loss will revive Bangladesh's hopes but make Afghanistan's final Group B game against Sri Lanka a virtual knockout. Track this highly crucial BAN v AFG clash here
Bangladesh are in a must-win territory. They beat Hong Kong in their tournament opener before being humbled by Sri Lanka. A loss to Afghanistan will certainly end their hopes of qualifying for the Super 4s. Meanwhile, Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong in their opener and they have not played a game since. A win tonight will help them qualify for the Super 4s along with Sri Lanka. A loss will revive Bangladesh's hopes but make Afghanistan's final Group B game against Sri Lanka a virtual knockout.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: H2H

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been very close rivals as both teams aim to rise further in stature in the international arena. How many times have the two teams faced each other in T20Is? Click on the link below to know.

BAN vs AFG head to head record

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Streaming

Check when and where you can watch the upcoming Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash at the Asia Cup which will begin in just a bit in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Key Battles

Afghanistan are looking to make it two wins out of two in match 9 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as they play Bangladesh who are in desperate need of a win. Check AFG v BAN three key battles that will have the most impact on the match.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Hello!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash at the 2025 Asia Cup taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16.

