Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Match 9: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Get the head-to-head record and match prediction for the BAN vs AFG, Match 9 of the Asia Cup 2025, to be played on Tuesday, 16 September, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Match 9: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction
File photo of the Afghanistan national crikcet team's Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. | Photo: File
Summary
  • Bangladesh will play their third match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Afghanistan

  • Afghanistan have beaten Bangladesh 7 times in T20Is

  • Afghanistan have won their first game of the Asia Cup 2025 against Hong Kong

Bangladesh and Afghanistan go up against each other on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 in the ninth match of the 2025 Asia Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi . Check out the prediction for the BAN vs AFG match at the Asia Cup here. Also check the head-to-head records for the two sides that are going to engage in this encounter.

Afghanistan enter the contest buoyed by a commanding win over Hong Kong in their opener, while Bangladesh, despite beating the same opposition, slipped up against Sri Lanka - making this fixture a potential make-or-break encounter for them.

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have met 12 times in the T20I format. Afghanistan have been dominating the rivalry with seven wins while Bangladesh have won five times.

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Prediction

Afghanistan hold a slight edge over Bangladesh and are likely to win the match. As mentioned above, Bangladesh have lost one of their contest in the tournament and are not in their best form.

Bangladesh's players celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 9 On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Squads

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

Published At:
Tags

