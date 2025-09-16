Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Match 9: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Bangladesh will play their third match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Afghanistan
Afghanistan have beaten Bangladesh 7 times in T20Is
Afghanistan have won their first game of the Asia Cup 2025 against Hong Kong
Bangladesh and Afghanistan go up against each other on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 in the ninth match of the 2025 Asia Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi . Check out the prediction for the BAN vs AFG match at the Asia Cup here. Also check the head-to-head records for the two sides that are going to engage in this encounter.
Afghanistan enter the contest buoyed by a commanding win over Hong Kong in their opener, while Bangladesh, despite beating the same opposition, slipped up against Sri Lanka - making this fixture a potential make-or-break encounter for them.
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Head to Head
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have met 12 times in the T20I format. Afghanistan have been dominating the rivalry with seven wins while Bangladesh have won five times.
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Prediction
Afghanistan hold a slight edge over Bangladesh and are likely to win the match. As mentioned above, Bangladesh have lost one of their contest in the tournament and are not in their best form.
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Squads
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan