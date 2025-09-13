Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Asia Cup T20: SL Bowl First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Asia Cup T20: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first after winning the toss in Abu Dhabi. Check the Playing XIs here as the high-voltage clash gets underway

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup T20 match report toss update
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first, looking to exploit early conditions and put Bangladesh under pressure from the start. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • Shoriful replaces Taskin for Bangladesh

  • Wanindu Hasranga is fit to play for the Lankans

Familiar foes Bangladesh and Sri Lanka clash in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B contest on Saturday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Tagged as the “group of death,” this high-stakes encounter carries significant weight, with both teams knowing that defeat will make the path to Super Four qualification far more complicated.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka: Toss Update

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first, looking to exploit early conditions and put Bangladesh under pressure from the start.

In recent years, the T20 rivalry between these sides has been fiercely competitive, though the once fiery tension has cooled into a balanced contest. Over the last decade, both sides have won eight of their 16 head-to-head T20 meetings, highlighting how evenly matched they are. Bangladesh, however, have had the upper hand in recent encounters, having won the T20 series in Sri Lanka in July and defeated them in last year’s T20 World Cup in Dallas.

Heading into the match, Bangladesh come in with a boost of confidence after a dominant performance against Hong Kong, where their seamers struck early and the top order chased down the target comfortably. Legspinner Rishad Hossain, a key asset for Bangladesh, continued his fine form, maintaining an economy of just 5.47 in the last series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka enters the contest looking to steady their ship after a recent batting collapse against Zimbabwe, where they were bundled out for just 80 runs.

Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the side after recovering from a hamstring injury, adding firepower to their bowling attack. With Afghanistan also competing for a Super Four spot in this tight group, every run and wicket on Saturday could be decisive.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c, wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Full Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

