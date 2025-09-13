Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: SL Aim To Start Campaign On A High With 'Naagin Derby'

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: SL play their Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi after BAN's convincing win over Hong Kong. X/OfficialSLC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, pitting familiar foes Sri Lanka and Bangladesh against each other in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 13). After four games where the outright pre-match favourites expectedly won big, we have the first clash of the tournament featuring evenly matched teams. What's more, it's the so-called 'Naagin Derby' to spice up proceedings. With Afghanistan also in the mix, the losing side of this Group B encounter could find the going tough, as far as Super Four qualification is concerned. Stay with us for live cricket scores and updates from the BAN vs SL match.

13 Sept 2025, 06:36:44 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: SL Captain Asalanka Confident Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka ahead of the match said, "Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing. It was a lot of these players that played in that last tournament here [in UAE] as well. We know that because we are champions we can go far. The players are using that as motivation. "When you're rating these conditions with other venues in the UAE, I think Abu Dhabi is the best pitch for batters. "Once the ball gets softer it's much easier to bat here, and the outfield is very nice. Every batsman wants to play in Abu Dhabi."

13 Sept 2025, 06:22:09 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: SL Begin Campaign Vs BAN Sri Lanka play their Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi after Bangladesh’s convincing win over Hong Kong. The islanders aim to get off to a strong start, facing a confident Bangladesh side led by Litton Das, who is eager to build on their early momentum in the tournament.

13 Sept 2025, 06:07:06 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Full Squads Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera