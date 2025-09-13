Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: SL Aim To Start Campaign On A High With 'Naagin Derby'

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Of the 16 encounters between the sub-continental teams in the past 10 years, the Bangla Tigers have won eight, and so have the Lankans, highlighting the even nature of the rivalry lately. Follow the latest updates from the BAN vs SL match

N
Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: SL play their Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi after BAN's convincing win over Hong Kong. X/OfficialSLC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, pitting familiar foes Sri Lanka and Bangladesh against each other in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 13). After four games where the outright pre-match favourites expectedly won big, we have the first clash of the tournament featuring evenly matched teams. What's more, it's the so-called 'Naagin Derby' to spice up proceedings. With Afghanistan also in the mix, the losing side of this Group B encounter could find the going tough, as far as Super Four qualification is concerned. Stay with us for live cricket scores and updates from the BAN vs SL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: SL Captain Asalanka Confident Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka ahead of the match said, "Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing. It was a lot of these players that played in that last tournament here [in UAE] as well. We know that because we are champions we can go far. The players are using that as motivation.

"When you're rating these conditions with other venues in the UAE, I think Abu Dhabi is the best pitch for batters.

"Once the ball gets softer it's much easier to bat here, and the outfield is very nice. Every batsman wants to play in Abu Dhabi."

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: SL Begin Campaign Vs BAN

Sri Lanka play their Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi after Bangladesh’s convincing win over Hong Kong. The islanders aim to get off to a strong start, facing a confident Bangladesh side led by Litton Das, who is eager to build on their early momentum in the tournament.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Full Squads 

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome, cricket lovers! We are back with another Asia Cup live blog and this time it is a fresh iteration of the famed Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka rivalry. Build-up, pre-match stats, toss update, team news and live updates coming up.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: SL Aim To Start Campaign On A High With 'Naagin Derby'

  2. Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

  3. Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century By 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  2. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  4. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  5. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  2. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  4. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  5. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions