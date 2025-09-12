Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the fifth T20I of Asia Cup 2025; check head-to-head record and match prediction below
In Bangladesh's opening game, they chased 144 with a half-century from Litton Das and middle-order support
Sri Lanka at Asia Cup 2025 are boosted by Wanindu Hasaranga and rely on spin
Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the fifth T20I of the Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash on Saturday, 13 September, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with the match scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. Get the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and match prediction right here.
Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, while Bangladesh enter the match following a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in their opening game.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka preview highlights that BAN have had the chance to adapt to the conditions in Abu Dhabi, which could give them an edge.
In BAN's opening game, they successfully chased 144, anchored by a steady half-century from Litton Das and backed by valuable contributions from the middle order.
Their bowling attack, however, will face a sterner challenge against Sri Lanka and will need to execute consistently during the powerplay and at the death. Spin options such as Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain are likely to be key on the slower track at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Sri Lanka at Asia Cup 2025 will benefit from the return of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, whose presence strengthens both bowling and lower-order batting. Their strategy relies on controlling the middle overs with spin and finishing strongly, while pacer Dushmantha Chameera’s early breakthroughs will be key against Bangladesh’s top order.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka T20I Head-To-Head
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played 20 T20 matches. Sri Lanka have won 12, and Bangladesh have won 8.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Match Prediction
Similar to the head-to-head record, Google’s win prediction also suggests that Bangladesh are likely to struggle against Sri Lanka. The win probability stands at 39% for Bangladesh and 61% for Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka: Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin
Standby Players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana