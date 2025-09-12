Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

Six-time champions Sri Lanka open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against a Bangladesh side hungry to seize control of Group B after a smooth start, with both teams eyeing an edge in Abu Dhabi’s pressure-cooker conditions.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test
Sri Lanka play their Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi after Bangladesh’s win over Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Sri Lanka play their Asia Cup opener in Abu Dhabi after Bangladesh’s win over Hong Kong

  • Charith Asalanka’s side banks on spin and tournament experience for UAE pitches

  • Litton Das and Hridoy carry Bangladesh’s batting hopes in crucial Super Four race

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in Match 5 Group B clash of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, September 13. While the Tigers arrive buoyed by a comfortable win over Hong Kong, the islanders enter battle with their pedigree and experience, eyeing another deep tournament run.

Bangladesh’s Campaign Begins On Strong Note

Bangladesh kicked off their Asia Cup with a composed victory, as skipper Litton Das anchored the chase with a 59 in a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong. Coach Chandika Hathurusingha echoed the sentiment, pointing to the need for better execution with the ball despite Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain picking up wickets.

"We could have finished the game earlier but we stuck to the demand of the situation. Our mentality is to always win," Towhid Hridoy said after the match, defending Bangladesh's cautious chase.

"We want to beat Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, so run-rate isn't what we are worried about at this stage. We don't want to complicate matters so early in the tournament,” he added.

Hridoy also admitted the slow track made batting tricky. "The ball was gripping. We are not used to playing on this type of wicket but we adapted well," he said.

The major question for the Tigers will be if the pace of Taskin and Mustafizur, backed by the wrist-spin of Rishad, can hold up under Sri Lanka’s seasoned line-up on slow UAE pitches. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have added crucial depth but face a stiffer challenge against a rampant Sri Lankan attack.

Sri Lanka’s Core Remains Intact As Hasaranga Returns

For Sri Lanka, the focus will be on a settled and versatile squad led by Charith Asalanka. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera bring stability to the top order, while “the return of Wanindu Hasaranga from injury is a big advantage for us,” skipper Asalanka told local press on the eve of the game.

Hasaranga's combination with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage beefs up Sri Lanka’s bowling options, especially in Abu Dhabi’s spin-friendly conditions. Tossing Matheesha Pathirana’s slingy pace into the mix gives Asalanka valuable variety. Sri Lanka also welcome Janith Liyanage back into the T20I setup, with his recent form drawing praise after a match-winning knock in Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka: Contest

Both teams hold four wins each in their last eight T20 encounters, underscoring just how evenly matched this contest remains. Bangladesh, however, have not beaten Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup fixture since 2018, adding extra context to their bid for a breakthrough result.


The result could well decide who joins the Super Four, with Afghanistan lurking as the possible disruptor in Group B.

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be live on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network from 8:00 PM IST on Saturday.

With PTI Inputs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
