Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

Taskin Ahmed scripted history by becoming the joint-most successful powerplay wicket-taker in T20Is for Bangladesh, equaling Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 37 scalps. His early breakthrough against Hong Kong not only tilted the game in Bangladesh’s favor but also cemented his legacy as one of the country’s premier fast bowlers.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Shakib Al Hasan powerplay record
Taskin Ahmed became Bangladesh’s joint-most successful powerplay wicket-taker in T20Is, matching Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 37 scalps. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary
  • Taskin Ahmed became Bangladesh’s joint-most successful powerplay wicket-taker in T20Is, matching Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 37 scalps.

  • The record-breaking wicket came early in the match as Taskin dismissed Babar Hayat, helping Bangladesh gain control in the powerplay overs.

  • Taskin’s rise is a story of resilience, overcoming injuries and a panic attack during the Covid lockdown to become a disciplined, reliable strike bowler under coaches Ottis Gibson and Allan Donald.

During the Asia Cup 2025 match 3 between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, Taskin Ahmed’s early dismissal of Babar Hayat (14 off 12) became a historic moment. With this breakthrough in the powerplay, Taskin equaled Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 37 powerplay wickets for Bangladesh in T20 Internationals, becoming the country’s joint-most successful powerplay wicket-taker in the format. This milestone highlights Taskin’s growth into one of Bangladesh’s most dependable and disciplined fast bowlers, particularly in high-pressure early overs.

Most Powerplay Wickets For Bangladesh In T20Is

37 – Taskin Ahmed*

37 – Shakib Al Hasan

36 – Mustafizur Rahman

30 – Mahedi Hasan

22 – Nasum Ahmed

From Rising Star to Record-Breaker

Taskin burst onto the international stage after a YouTube clip of his Under-19 bowling went viral. Shane Jurgensen, Bangladesh’s then-head coach, handed him a T20I debut during the 2014 T20 World Cup, followed by an ODI debut where Taskin became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

However, his career faced major hurdles. Injuries and a period of poor form sidelined him for three years. During the Covid-19 lockdown, Taskin suffered a panic attack as his cricketing future became uncertain. Rather than giving up, he took charge of his fitness and skills development, enlisting a gym instructor and fast-bowling coach, training relentlessly across Dhaka and its outskirts.

A comeback in 2021 saw Taskin transform into a disciplined, mature bowler under the guidance of Ottis Gibson and Allan Donald. He steadily re-established himself as a key strike bowler and, by 2024, was named deputy to Najmul Hossain Shanto for the T20 World Cup.

