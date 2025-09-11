Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

Taskin Ahmed became Bangladesh’s joint-most successful powerplay wicket-taker in T20Is, matching Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 37 scalps.
The record-breaking wicket came early in the match as Taskin dismissed Babar Hayat, helping Bangladesh gain control in the powerplay overs.
Taskin’s rise is a story of resilience, overcoming injuries and a panic attack during the Covid lockdown to become a disciplined, reliable strike bowler under coaches Ottis Gibson and Allan Donald.
During the Asia Cup 2025 match 3 between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, Taskin Ahmed’s early dismissal of Babar Hayat (14 off 12) became a historic moment. With this breakthrough in the powerplay, Taskin equaled Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 37 powerplay wickets for Bangladesh in T20 Internationals, becoming the country’s joint-most successful powerplay wicket-taker in the format. This milestone highlights Taskin’s growth into one of Bangladesh’s most dependable and disciplined fast bowlers, particularly in high-pressure early overs.
Most Powerplay Wickets For Bangladesh In T20Is
37 – Taskin Ahmed*
37 – Shakib Al Hasan
36 – Mustafizur Rahman
30 – Mahedi Hasan
22 – Nasum Ahmed
From Rising Star to Record-Breaker
Taskin burst onto the international stage after a YouTube clip of his Under-19 bowling went viral. Shane Jurgensen, Bangladesh’s then-head coach, handed him a T20I debut during the 2014 T20 World Cup, followed by an ODI debut where Taskin became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut.
However, his career faced major hurdles. Injuries and a period of poor form sidelined him for three years. During the Covid-19 lockdown, Taskin suffered a panic attack as his cricketing future became uncertain. Rather than giving up, he took charge of his fitness and skills development, enlisting a gym instructor and fast-bowling coach, training relentlessly across Dhaka and its outskirts.
A comeback in 2021 saw Taskin transform into a disciplined, mature bowler under the guidance of Ottis Gibson and Allan Donald. He steadily re-established himself as a key strike bowler and, by 2024, was named deputy to Najmul Hossain Shanto for the T20 World Cup.