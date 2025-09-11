Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

During the Asia Cup 2025 match 3 between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, Taskin Ahmed’s early dismissal of Babar Hayat (14 off 12) became a historic moment. With this breakthrough in the powerplay, Taskin equaled Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 37 powerplay wickets for Bangladesh in T20 Internationals, becoming the country’s joint-most successful powerplay wicket-taker in the format. This milestone highlights Taskin’s growth into one of Bangladesh’s most dependable and disciplined fast bowlers, particularly in high-pressure early overs.