BAN Vs HKG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Look To Make Inroads As Hong Kong Seek First Win

BAN Vs HKG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Look To Make Early Roads As Hong Kong Seek First Win | Photo: Instagram/bangladeshtigers

BAN Vs HKG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group B clash between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh, an Asian powerhouse, will be the heavy favourites against a Hong Kong side coming off the back of a big defeat in their opening match. Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong in the first match of the Asia Cup, winning by 94 runs. Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarza starred for the Afghans, posting a total of 188. Hong Kong’s chase ended at 94/9, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gubadin Naib taking two wickets apiece. Despite the defeat, Yaseen Murtaza’s side will be looking to make their mark against Bangladesh. The Bengal Tigers will be led by their T20I captain Litton Das. They have named a strong squad for the tournament, featuring players such as Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur Rahman.

LIVE UPDATES