Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: BAN Vs HKG T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 match 3: Head-to-head record, match prediction and other details for the third T20I between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, September 11

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 BAN Vs HKG T20I Head-To-Head Record Match Prediction
File photo of the Bangladesh national cricket team. | Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 11 in Abu Dhabi

  • BAN vs HKG T20I head-to-head: Hong Kong lead 1-0

  • Google win probability: Bangladesh 94%, Hong Kong 6%

Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Thursday, September 11, with a Group B clash against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Get BAN Vs HKG T20I head-to-head record and match prediction here.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST and comes with contrasting moods as Bangladesh enter on a high while Hong Kong are still reeling from a 94-run hammering by Afghanistan in the tournament opener.

According to Bangladesh vs HK preview, momentum is firmly on their side. They arrive in the UAE with three successive T20I series wins behind them, and a balanced squad boasting a potent pace unit along with batters who have recently found consistency in clearing the ropes. This clash offers them a chance to lay down an early marker in Group B.

Hong Kong, though, cannot be written off. Memories linger of their famous upset in the 2014 T20 World Cup, when they stunned Bangladesh by two wickets in Chittagong.

Only two players from that squad remain, and the team has had limited exposure since, just 11 matches against Full Member nations in the last decade. Yet, they enter every Asia Cup with nothing to lose and plenty to prove, making them a tricky opponent.

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: T20I Head-To-Head Record

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have met only once in T20 internationals, with Hong Kong winning that encounter and Bangladesh yet to register a victory.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Match Prediction

Even though the head-to-head record shows Hong Kong winning their only T20I meeting, the recent dominance of Bangladesh cannot be overlooked.

If we look at the BAN vs HKG key stats, the Tigers clearly hold the upper hand, and Google’s prediction win probability reflects the same with Bangladesh at 94% and Hong Kong at just 6%.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: Back-to-Back Boundaries For Sharafu Against Hardik

  2. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Will Sanju Samson Play? Check Likely XI For Men In Blue

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash

  5. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

  3. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  4. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  2. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

  3. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  4. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  5. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B