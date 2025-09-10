Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: BAN Vs HKG T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Bangladesh face Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 11 in Abu Dhabi
BAN vs HKG T20I head-to-head: Hong Kong lead 1-0
Google win probability: Bangladesh 94%, Hong Kong 6%
Bangladesh will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Thursday, September 11, with a Group B clash against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Get BAN Vs HKG T20I head-to-head record and match prediction here.
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST and comes with contrasting moods as Bangladesh enter on a high while Hong Kong are still reeling from a 94-run hammering by Afghanistan in the tournament opener.
According to Bangladesh vs HK preview, momentum is firmly on their side. They arrive in the UAE with three successive T20I series wins behind them, and a balanced squad boasting a potent pace unit along with batters who have recently found consistency in clearing the ropes. This clash offers them a chance to lay down an early marker in Group B.
Hong Kong, though, cannot be written off. Memories linger of their famous upset in the 2014 T20 World Cup, when they stunned Bangladesh by two wickets in Chittagong.
Only two players from that squad remain, and the team has had limited exposure since, just 11 matches against Full Member nations in the last decade. Yet, they enter every Asia Cup with nothing to lose and plenty to prove, making them a tricky opponent.
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: T20I Head-To-Head Record
Bangladesh and Hong Kong have met only once in T20 internationals, with Hong Kong winning that encounter and Bangladesh yet to register a victory.
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 3: Match Prediction
Even though the head-to-head record shows Hong Kong winning their only T20I meeting, the recent dominance of Bangladesh cannot be overlooked.
If we look at the BAN vs HKG key stats, the Tigers clearly hold the upper hand, and Google’s prediction win probability reflects the same with Bangladesh at 94% and Hong Kong at just 6%.