Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

Bangladesh seek a strong opening in Asia Cup 2025 in their first match against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 11, following HKG's defeat against Afghanistan

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Preview ACC Asia Cup 2025 Match 3
File photo of the Bangladesh national cricket team. | Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh begin Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Hong Kong on September 11

  • Hong Kong lost by 94 runs to Afghanistan in their opening match

  • Litton Das leads Bangladesh as captain, aiming for a stronger performance

  • Bangladesh enter with momentum from series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

  • The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 8:00 PM IST

Bangladesh commence their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Thursday, September 11, against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This match offers Bangladesh a crucial opening, especially as Hong Kong suffered a significant 94-run defeat in the Asia Cup opener on Tuesday against Afghanistan. The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match begins at 8:00 PM IST.

Hong Kong scored 94 for nine wickets while chasing Afghanistan's 188 for six. Only two Hong Kong batters reached double figures. Their fragile batting line-up now faces more pressure, and their bowlers must quickly regroup. Afghanistan's batters particularly dismantled their bowlers during the death overs.

Bangladesh consider the upcoming fixture a clear opportunity for a strong start, allowing the team to settle before tougher group stage matches against Sri Lanka on September 13 and Afghanistan on September 16.

Bangladesh's Asia Cup History

Historically, the Asia Cup has often presented Bangladesh with a story of promise, though they have often finished without a trophy. Bangladesh reached three finals – in 2012, 2016, and 2018 – but each time, they lost to cricketing powerhouses India or Sri Lanka.

Related Content
Related Content

Litton Das now leads the Bangladesh side for his fifth appearance in the competition; this marks his first as a full-time captain in a major continental event. He offers crucial stability as both wicketkeeper and batter. The squad features a mix of seasoned experience and youthful energy.

Nurul Hasan returns after nearly three years, adding depth to both batting and keeping options. Towhid Hridoy plays aggressively in the middle order. Mustafizur Rahman leads the bowling attack with his renowned variations during the death overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib's emergence as a miserly new-ball bowler balances the attack further.

Bangladesh's Team Preparation For Hong Kong

Bangladesh enter the current tournament with significant momentum, having won three consecutive series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Despite this recent success, the weight of history hangs over them; Bangladesh has consistently fallen short in ICC and ACC tournaments, even after reaching three Asia Cup finals.

Litton Das spoke at the trophy unveiling ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday, expressing a desire to break past patterns. "We haven't yet had a taste of the championship, but that's history," Litton said. "History is there to be broken." He accepted the upcoming challenges in the competition. "There will be many challenges here; it won't be easy," he stated. "But we'll focus on how we can improve as a team."

The wicketkeeper-batter also emphasised the squad's status, confirming they are "in a good space" after an extensive training camp. Under his leadership, the top order has shown more intent, with improved strike rates, and the bowling unit has gained new depth.

"There's no sense of urgency," Litton added. "We've played very good cricket in the recent past and had quite a long camp." He believes the team is "well prepared for the Asia Cup."

"All the teams are strong and it will be challenging," he concluded. "But we're eager to take that challenge and give our hundred percent."

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Full Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XIs

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Will Sanju Samson Play? Check Likely XI For Men In Blue

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash

  5. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  2. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  2. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  3. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  4. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  5. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

  5. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B