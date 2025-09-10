Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

Bangladesh begin Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Hong Kong on September 11
Hong Kong lost by 94 runs to Afghanistan in their opening match
Litton Das leads Bangladesh as captain, aiming for a stronger performance
Bangladesh enter with momentum from series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan
The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 8:00 PM IST
Bangladesh commence their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Thursday, September 11, against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This match offers Bangladesh a crucial opening, especially as Hong Kong suffered a significant 94-run defeat in the Asia Cup opener on Tuesday against Afghanistan. The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match begins at 8:00 PM IST.
Hong Kong scored 94 for nine wickets while chasing Afghanistan's 188 for six. Only two Hong Kong batters reached double figures. Their fragile batting line-up now faces more pressure, and their bowlers must quickly regroup. Afghanistan's batters particularly dismantled their bowlers during the death overs.
Bangladesh consider the upcoming fixture a clear opportunity for a strong start, allowing the team to settle before tougher group stage matches against Sri Lanka on September 13 and Afghanistan on September 16.
Bangladesh's Asia Cup History
Historically, the Asia Cup has often presented Bangladesh with a story of promise, though they have often finished without a trophy. Bangladesh reached three finals – in 2012, 2016, and 2018 – but each time, they lost to cricketing powerhouses India or Sri Lanka.
Litton Das now leads the Bangladesh side for his fifth appearance in the competition; this marks his first as a full-time captain in a major continental event. He offers crucial stability as both wicketkeeper and batter. The squad features a mix of seasoned experience and youthful energy.
Nurul Hasan returns after nearly three years, adding depth to both batting and keeping options. Towhid Hridoy plays aggressively in the middle order. Mustafizur Rahman leads the bowling attack with his renowned variations during the death overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib's emergence as a miserly new-ball bowler balances the attack further.
Bangladesh's Team Preparation For Hong Kong
Bangladesh enter the current tournament with significant momentum, having won three consecutive series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Despite this recent success, the weight of history hangs over them; Bangladesh has consistently fallen short in ICC and ACC tournaments, even after reaching three Asia Cup finals.
Litton Das spoke at the trophy unveiling ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday, expressing a desire to break past patterns. "We haven't yet had a taste of the championship, but that's history," Litton said. "History is there to be broken." He accepted the upcoming challenges in the competition. "There will be many challenges here; it won't be easy," he stated. "But we'll focus on how we can improve as a team."
The wicketkeeper-batter also emphasised the squad's status, confirming they are "in a good space" after an extensive training camp. Under his leadership, the top order has shown more intent, with improved strike rates, and the bowling unit has gained new depth.
"There's no sense of urgency," Litton added. "We've played very good cricket in the recent past and had quite a long camp." He believes the team is "well prepared for the Asia Cup."
"All the teams are strong and it will be challenging," he concluded. "But we're eager to take that challenge and give our hundred percent."
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Full Squads
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan.
(With PTI Inputs)