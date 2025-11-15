Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Toss Update, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Get toss update, playing XIs and streaming info for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match 3 between Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong on Saturday, 15 November

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Toss Update, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Playing XIs
Hong Kong vs Bahrain, Malaysia Tri-nation T20I series 2025. Photo: X | Malaysia Cricket
• Bangladesh A take on Hong Kong in match 3 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
• Akbar Ali’s side look to start strong, leaning on Yasir Ali, Tofael Ahmed, and Mahidul Islam Ankon, while Hong Kong, led by Yasim Murtaza, arrive with a familiar, experienced core
• Bangladesh A won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting Hong Kong in to set the target

Bangladesh A meet Hong Kong in match three of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 15.

Akbar Ali’s Bangladesh A aim to launch their campaign with authority, banking on Yasir Ali, Tofael Ahmed, and Mahidul Islam Ankon to set the tone and drive a strong start to the tournament.

Hong Kong arrive with a squad similar to their Asia Cup 2025 group, determined to turn the page and make an impact. Yasim Murtaza leads a unit strengthened by the experience of Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, and Ehsan Khan.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Score

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update

Bangladesh A have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Hong Kong.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Yasim Murtaza(c), Zeeshan Ali(w), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Shiv Mathur, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana

Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali(c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEN HD1 channels.

