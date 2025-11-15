Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Toss Update, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

• Bangladesh A take on Hong Kong in match 3 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

• Akbar Ali’s side look to start strong, leaning on Yasir Ali, Tofael Ahmed, and Mahidul Islam Ankon, while Hong Kong, led by Yasim Murtaza, arrive with a familiar, experienced core

• Bangladesh A won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting Hong Kong in to set the target