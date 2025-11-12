Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Guide: Full Schedule, Groups, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 set to commence in Doha from November 14
Eight teams, including 'A' sides and three qualifiers, will participate
Asia Cup Rising Stars matches available on SonyLIV and Sony Sports TEN 1
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will begin this November in Doha, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament, running from November 14 to 23, will offer young players a chance to step into the spotlight before senior-level duty.
All 15 matches of the tournament will take place at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
This T20 showcase will feature emerging talent from across the continent. Eight teams will compete, including the 'A' sides of the Test-playing nations and three qualifier associate teams.
Defending champions Afghanistan 'A' arrive in Qatar as one of the teams to beat. However, they will face strong competition from India 'A', Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka 'A', and Bangladesh 'A'.
The headline fixture of the tournament will be India 'A' versus Pakistan 'A', which is scheduled for November 14. India 'A', who are favourites for the tournament, features starlets like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jitesh Sharma.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Groups
Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong
Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Schedule
Friday, November 14: Pakistan A vs Oman at 12:00 PM IST
Friday, November 14: India A vs UAE at 5:00 PM IST
Saturday, November 15: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong at 12:00 PM IST
Saturday, November 15: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A at 5:00 PM IST
Sunday, November 16: Oman vs UAE at 3:00 PM IST
Sunday, November 16: India A vs Pakistan A at 8:00 PM IST
Monday, November 17: Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka A at 3:00 PM IST
Monday, November 17: Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A at 8:00 PM IST
Tuesday, November 18: Pakistan A vs UAE at 3:00 PM IST
Tuesday, November 18: India A vs Oman at 8:00 PM IST
Wednesday, November 19: Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong at 3:00 PM IST
Wednesday, November 19: Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A at 8:00 PM IST
Friday, November 21: Semi-final 1 (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd) at 3:30 PM IST
Friday, November 21: Semi-final 2 (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd) at 8:00 PM IST
Sunday, November 23: Final at 8:00 PM IST
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma. Stand-by players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.
UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Aayan Khan, Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Yayin Rai, Ethan D’Souza, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Shah, Faraazuddin.
Pakistan A: Irfan Khan (c), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.
Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.
Oman: Hammad Mirza (c), Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf (wk), Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Mohammed Yousuf, Shuaib Ismail, Jay Odedra, Pruthvi Machhi, Ubaidullah.
Afghanistan A: Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi.
Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (c), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.
Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEH HD1 channels.