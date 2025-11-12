Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Guide: Full Schedule, Groups, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha will feature T20 teams from across Asia, showcasing future cricket stars from November 14-23. Know all about the tournament, including the teams, groups, full schedule, venue, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Guide schedule groups venue live streaming
File photo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is part of the India 'A' squad in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 set to commence in Doha from November 14

  • Eight teams, including 'A' sides and three qualifiers, will participate

  • Asia Cup Rising Stars matches available on SonyLIV and Sony Sports TEN 1

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will begin this November in Doha, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament, running from November 14 to 23, will offer young players a chance to step into the spotlight before senior-level duty.

All 15 matches of the tournament will take place at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

This T20 showcase will feature emerging talent from across the continent. Eight teams will compete, including the 'A' sides of the Test-playing nations and three qualifier associate teams.

Defending champions Afghanistan 'A' arrive in Qatar as one of the teams to beat. However, they will face strong competition from India 'A', Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka 'A', and Bangladesh 'A'.

The headline fixture of the tournament will be India 'A' versus Pakistan 'A', which is scheduled for November 14. India 'A', who are favourites for the tournament, features starlets like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jitesh Sharma.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Groups

  • Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong

  • Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Schedule

  • Friday, November 14: Pakistan A vs Oman at 12:00 PM IST

  • Friday, November 14: India A vs UAE at 5:00 PM IST

  • Saturday, November 15: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong at 12:00 PM IST

  • Saturday, November 15: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A at 5:00 PM IST

  • Sunday, November 16: Oman vs UAE at 3:00 PM IST

  • Sunday, November 16: India A vs Pakistan A at 8:00 PM IST

  • Monday, November 17: Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka A at 3:00 PM IST

  • Monday, November 17: Afghanistan A vs Bangladesh A at 8:00 PM IST

  • Tuesday, November 18: Pakistan A vs UAE at 3:00 PM IST

  • Tuesday, November 18: India A vs Oman at 8:00 PM IST

  • Wednesday, November 19: Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong at 3:00 PM IST

  • Wednesday, November 19: Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A at 8:00 PM IST

  • Friday, November 21: Semi-final 1 (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd) at 3:30 PM IST

  • Friday, November 21: Semi-final 2 (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd) at 8:00 PM IST

  • Sunday, November 23: Final at 8:00 PM IST

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma. Stand-by players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Aayan Khan, Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Yayin Rai, Ethan D’Souza, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sohaib Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Shah, Faraazuddin.

Pakistan A: Irfan Khan (c), Yasir Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Salman, Ahmad Daniyal.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.

Oman: Hammad Mirza (c), Wasim Ali, Sufyan Yousaf (wk), Aryan Bisht, Saishiv Narayan, Zikria Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Mohammed Yousuf, Shuaib Ismail, Jay Odedra, Pruthvi Machhi, Ubaidullah.

Afghanistan A: Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Farmanullah Safi.

Sri Lanka A: Dunith Wellalage (c), Vishen Halambage, Nisan Madushka (wk), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kavindu De Livera, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan, Garuka Sanketh, Isitha Wijesundara, Milan Rathnayaka, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEH HD1 channels.

Published At:
Tags

