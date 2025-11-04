Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will be held in Doha from November 14 to 23
India A, led by Jitesh Sharma, will face Pakistan A on November 16
Eight teams divided into two groups, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals
India’s young cricketing talent is set to take center stage at the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha, with Jitesh Sharma leading a promising India A side that features teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and more young stars.
BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday, November 4. Jitesh’s elevation to captaincy is a reward for his consistency and maturity across formats. He was a part of the IPL trophy-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru side.
The right-handed batter is currently in Australia with the Indian team for a five-match T20I series, will be leading a side full of IPL performers, including the 14-year-old Suryavanshi, who have shown tremendous potential.
The Senior Men's Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the Asian Cricket Council's Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Qatar. The Tournament will be played from 14th to 23rd November 2025 at West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Tournament Overview & Schedule
The Rising Stars Asia Cup takes place from 14 to 23 November 2025, hosted in Doha, Qatar.
Eight teams will participate: the full ‘A’ sides of the five major Asian Test nations plus three associate/full squads (Oman, UAE and Hong Kong).
Example matchups: On 14 November, Pakistan A face Oman and India A take on UAE. On 16 November, India A go up against Pakistan A in a key group fixture.
Rising Star Asia Cup Format
Teams are split into two groups of four:
Group A: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman
Group B: Afghanistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong
Each team plays the other three in their group (round‐robin). The top two from each group advance directly to the semi-finals – there is no Super Four stage.
The knockout phase:
Semi-finals: 21 November (Group A 1 vs Group B 2 and Group B 1 vs Group A 2)
Final: 23 November.
India A's squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma.
Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed
With PTI Inputs...