Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

India A announced their squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, with Jitesh Sharma leading the side and teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi earning a well-deserved call-up for the tournament in Doha

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup
India's Jitesh Sharma bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Hobart. | Photo: Linda Higginson/AAP Image via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will be held in Doha from November 14 to 23

  • India A, led by Jitesh Sharma, will face Pakistan A on November 16

  • Eight teams divided into two groups, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals

India’s young cricketing talent is set to take center stage at the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha, with Jitesh Sharma leading a promising India A side that features teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and more young stars.

BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday, November 4. Jitesh’s elevation to captaincy is a reward for his consistency and maturity across formats. He was a part of the IPL trophy-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru side.

The right-handed batter is currently in Australia with the Indian team for a five-match T20I series, will be leading a side full of IPL performers, including the 14-year-old Suryavanshi, who have shown tremendous potential.

BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday, November 4. "The Senior Men's Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the Asian Cricket Council's Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Qatar. The Tournament will be played from 14th to 23rd November 2025 at West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha," said BCCI in a release.

Tournament Overview & Schedule

  • The Rising Stars Asia Cup takes place from 14 to 23 November 2025, hosted in Doha, Qatar.

  • Eight teams will participate: the full ‘A’ sides of the five major Asian Test nations plus three associate/full squads (Oman, UAE and Hong Kong).

  • Example matchups: On 14 November, Pakistan A face Oman and India A take on UAE. On 16 November, India A go up against Pakistan A in a key group fixture.

Related Content
Related Content

Rising Star Asia Cup Format

Teams are split into two groups of four:

  • Group A: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Oman

  • Group B: Afghanistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong

Each team plays the other three in their group (round‐robin). The top two from each group advance directly to the semi-finals – there is no Super Four stage.

The knockout phase:

  • Semi-finals: 21 November (Group A 1 vs Group B 2 and Group B 1 vs Group A 2)

  • Final: 23 November.

India A's squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed

With PTI Inputs...

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  5. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release