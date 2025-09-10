Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s AFG Vs HKG Match 1 – Check Results

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 53 off 20 balls, leading Afghanistan to a 94-run win over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 9

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • Afghanistan won by 94 runs against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 on September 9

  • Azmatullah Omarzai scored fastest fifty in T20 cricket for Afghanistan

  • Sediqullah Atal adds 73 runs, leading Afghanistan to 188/6

  • Hong Kong collapsed at 94, with bizarre run-outs hindering their chase

All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai’s record-breaking T20 half-century gave Afghanistan a confident start to the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 9. His blistering 53 runs, scored off just 20 balls with five sixes, helped secure a commanding 94-run victory over Hong Kong in their Group B encounter.

Opening batter Sediqullah Atal capitalised on three dropped catches to hit an unbeaten 73 runs from 52 balls, contributing to Afghanistan's formidable total of 188 for six. The inexperienced Hong Kong side struggled against Afghanistan’s pace and spin, managing only 94 for nine, with Babar Hayat (39) and captain Yasim Murtaza (16) being their only batters to reach double figures.

Hong Kong Collapse Despite Dropped Catches

Hong Kong's chase faltered quickly. Afghanistan's bowlers and fielders decisively ended the game within the eventful powerplay. This period included a bizarre caught-behind dismissal for Anshuman Rath, two run-outs, and two dropped catches.

Rath surprisingly did not opt for a television referral, even though replays revealed a significant gap between his bat and the ball as he attempted to drive Fazalhaq Farooqi’s (2-16) first delivery.

Rashid Khan ran out Nizakat Khan with a direct throw, and Omarzai, following through, hit the stumps to run out Kalhan Challu. Hong Kong subsequently crumbled to 22 for four inside the first five overs and could not recover from this early slump. Both Challu and Hayat received reprieves as Afghanistan's fielders missed straightforward catches.

While Afghanistan's fielding included some scratchy moments, dropping three catches, they executed two crucial run-outs. Karim Janat compensated for dropping a simple catch at third man by producing a brilliant diving catch in the outfield later in the innings.

Afghan Spinners Tighten Grip Over Hong Kong

The three Afghan spinners, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and AM Ghazanfar, further restricted Hong Kong’s scoring. They bowled ten overs collectively, conceding only 44 runs between them, with Khan and Ahmad each picking up one wicket.

Babar Hayat showed a brief spark, smashing three sixes in his 43-ball innings. However, his stay ended in the 13th over when he spliced a catch off fast bowler Gulbadin Naib (2-8). Hong Kong's innings never gained momentum, struggling to form meaningful partnerships against Afghanistan's tight bowling.

Omarzai, Atal Lead Afghanistan's Batting

Hong Kong’s spinners maintained tidy bowling figures on a slow Abu Dhabi wicket before Azmatullah Omarzai launched his powerful hitting. Omarzai formed a blistering fifth-wicket partnership of 82 runs with Sediqullah Atal, achieved in just 35 balls.

Afghanistan had previously been bowled out for only 66 runs in the UAE T20I Tri-Series final against Pakistan on Sunday. Their Asia Cup match began with a frustrating start, as Atal received his first lifeline in the very first over.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s poor batting form in the UAE continued, with the opener dismissed for eight in the third over. Atal registered his third half-century in his last four T20 matches. He benefited significantly from Hong Kong’s lapses in the field.

Captain Yasim Murtaza was involved in all three dropped chances for Atal, twice dropping the batter himself. Afghanistan stood at 119 for four after 16 overs, then Omarzai initiated his decisive offensive against the pace bowlers. His team accumulated 69 runs during the final four overs of their innings.

Omarzai executed impressive ramp shots over the wicketkeeper's head. He reached his half-century by smashing three successive sixes and a four in Ayush Sukla’s (2-54) penultimate over of Afghanistan's innings. Omarzai was subsequently caught in the outfield, attempting another big shot against the same pace bowler.

This victory places Afghanistan strongly in Group B of the Asia Cup. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other teams in this group. Two teams from Group B will progress to the Super 4 stage of the tournament, making Afghanistan’s dominant win an important step towards qualification.

(With AP Inputs)

(With AP Inputs)

