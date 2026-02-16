Afghanistan Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Rashid Khan's Afghanistan lock horns with Muhammad Waseem's UAE side in match number 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group stages. This fixture takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with both teams desperate for 2 points today.
The Afghans are yet to win a game in the tournament, losing both of their opening Group D matches against New Zealand and South Africa. They will be officially out of the T20 World Cup 2026 if they fail to win today.
In contrast, the equation is rather simple for the United Arab Emirates. If Afghanistan win this game and the next one against South Africa, then the pressure will be on New Zealand, who could be at the risk of missing out on a spot in the Super 8s.
Afghanistan Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Afghanistan Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
UAE have made two changes to their playing XI with Simranjeet Singh and Syed Haider replacing Muhammad Farooq and Mayank Kumar.
UAE XI: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.
Afghanistan made one change from their previous playing XI with Ziaur Rahman Sharifi coming in for Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan XI: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.