Afghanistan Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Check playing XIs for both teams

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs UAE Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Check Out Toss Update, Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma celebrates his half-century during the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match against Nepal on October 30, 2025. | Photo: X/EmiratesCricket
info_icon

Rashid Khan's Afghanistan lock horns with Muhammad Waseem's UAE side in match number 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group stages. This fixture takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi with both teams desperate for 2 points today.

The Afghans are yet to win a game in the tournament, losing both of their opening Group D matches against New Zealand and South Africa. They will be officially out of the T20 World Cup 2026 if they fail to win today.

In contrast, the equation is rather simple for the United Arab Emirates. If Afghanistan win this game and the next one against South Africa, then the pressure will be on New Zealand, who could be at the risk of missing out on a spot in the Super 8s.

Afghanistan Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Afghanistan Vs UAE Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

UAE have made two changes to their playing XI with Simranjeet Singh and Syed Haider replacing Muhammad Farooq and Mayank Kumar.

UAE XI: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Afghanistan made one change from their previous playing XI with Ziaur Rahman Sharifi coming in for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan XI: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AFG Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Emiratis Recover After Losing Both Openers | 74/2 (7.4)

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points As India Thrash Pakistan In Colombo

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Plays The Innings Of His Life To Dismantle Pakistan – Watch

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle' Called Out; Zane Green Becomes First Retired Out Batter

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  4. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  5. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  3. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  2. AFG Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Emiratis Recover After Losing Both Openers | 74/2 (7.4)

  3. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  4. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  5. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh

  6. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 SF: When, Where To Watch? What Happened On Day 1?

  8. Hanumankind Performance IND vs PAK: Why Dhurandhar Track Was Skipped