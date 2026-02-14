UAE Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's UAE Vs CAN Match?

United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. AP Photo/Manish Swarup