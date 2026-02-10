New Zealand Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: NZ Bowl First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs

NZ vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Captain Speak

Mitchell Santner: It looks like a good wicket to be fair, we were thinking of batting as well but I think it will play the same throughout. Same team, similar make up as the other day. That was the first day I've seen grass on a wicket in Chennai, that was black soil and this is red soil, usually there will be little more bounce. I think these days, you have to watch a lot of video. I mean, there's obviously a bit of franchise stuff these days, and you can find footage from anywhere. So, again, we only had a day between games. So yesterday was, I guess, that was up for us. Looking at some stuff and looking at some plans, there's going to be a bigger side today and using the smarts. They are a good team, as we know. They rely on a few players but you look at their squad it looks really good. And on these surfaces - slightly slower - they can be tricky, we have got to be on and we know that.