New Zealand Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: NZ Bowl First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs

UAE bat first against New Zealand in match 11 of the T20 WC 2026
Kiwis beat Afghans in their opening game
Muhammad Waseem-led UAE have beaten the Kiwis before
UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, will be taking on an in-form New Zealand in match 11 of the Group D match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, February 11.
This is UAE's first game at the tournament whereas the Kiwis come into this game, on the back of a blistering victory over Afghanistan in their opening match. Tim Seifert led with the bat as the BlackCaps registered a famous win, not before the Afghans giving them an almighty scare.
NZ vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss
United Arab Emirates have won the toss and have opted to bat.
NZ vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (w), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.
NZ vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Captain Speak
Mitchell Santner: It looks like a good wicket to be fair, we were thinking of batting as well but I think it will play the same throughout. Same team, similar make up as the other day. That was the first day I've seen grass on a wicket in Chennai, that was black soil and this is red soil, usually there will be little more bounce. I think these days, you have to watch a lot of video. I mean, there's obviously a bit of franchise stuff these days, and you can find footage from anywhere. So, again, we only had a day between games. So yesterday was, I guess, that was up for us. Looking at some stuff and looking at some plans, there's going to be a bigger side today and using the smarts. They are a good team, as we know. They rely on a few players but you look at their squad it looks really good. And on these surfaces - slightly slower - they can be tricky, we have got to be on and we know that.
Muhammad Waseem: We are going to bat first because the pitch is looking good, it will be the same for both the innings, Inshallah we will try to put a good total on the board. (about the team combination) It is a difficult for us, but we are going with a good combaination of spinners and fast bowlers, so it will work for us. We also want to show the world the way we are playing T20 and the abilities the boys have, they are good in T20 and we will play excellent cricket here. It is a tough group but we are ready for that challenge. We have come here with a different mindset and plan, we will go game by game and today we will go with this game, we will think about the upcoming games. The confidence is good, but different venue and different tournament, so I will try my best and try to lead the team from the front.
NZ vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The match 11 of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup between the NZ and UAE will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.