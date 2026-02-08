Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG Face NZ Test

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.
