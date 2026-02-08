Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG Face NZ Test

Afghanistan celebrate a West Indies wicket in a T20I match in Harare. X/Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20 International of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, on Sunday, 8 February, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. New Zealand and Afghanistan arrive with contrasting momentum, the Kiwis look to rebound from a 1–4 series defeat to defending champions India, while Afghanistan come in confident after beating the West Indies in January. The Group D opener also revisits memories of Afghanistan knocking New Zealand out in 2024. With Chepauk’s slow surface and an 11:00 AM IST start, batting first could be key. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Feb 2026, 10:47:28 am IST Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

8 Feb 2026, 10:46:52 am IST Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

8 Feb 2026, 10:14:27 am IST Afghanistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.