ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rewrite history books at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
The Kiwi duo scored 175 together to break a World Cup record
Previous highest partnership at the competition was 170 by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales
New Zealand opening batters Tim Seifert and Finn Allen unleashed their power-hitting masterclass and gave a lifelong nightmare to the United Arab Emirates team, who let the Kiwi duo smash a world record partnership of 175 runs in match number 11 of the on-going ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen single handedly guided New Zealand to a dominating 10-wicket victory as they chased down a target of 174 within 15 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The Emiratis batted first after wining the toss and ended up posting a decent target of 173 runs. Much like the other minnow teams, the UAE batting line-up were expected to bend down but it was actually their bowling today that let them down.
Half-centuries from skipper Muhammad Waseem (66*) and Alishan Sharafu (55) guided the gulf nation to what seemed to be a competitive total, but New Zealand completely flipped the script.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert And Finn Allen Break Jos Buttler-Alex Hales' Record
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen came out all guns blazing and smashed 78 runs in the powerplay itself. In the next 10 overs, they scored at a rate of more than 9 runs per over.
While both the batters looked equally dangerous, it was Tim Seifert who became the man of the match for his 89* off just 42, hitting 12 fours and 3 sixes. Finn Allen, on the other hand, remained 84* off 50 with 5 sixes and fours each.
The ended up scoring 175 runs together, making it the highest partnership ever at the T20 World Cup. Seifert and Allen broke the previous record held by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who had scored an unbeaten 170 in the semi-final of their title winning campaign in 2022.
Top 10 Highest Partnerships Of All Time At The ICC T20 World Cup
|Batters
|Runs
|Wicket
|Opposition
|Tim Seifert and Finn Allen
|175*
|1st
|UAE
|Alex Hales and Jos Buttler
|170*
|1st
|India
|Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock
|168
|2nd
|Bangladesh
|Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene
|166
|2nd
|West Indies
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran
|154
|1st
|Uganda
|Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam
|152*
|1st
|India
|Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales
|152
|3rd
|Sri Lanka
|Dwayne Smith and Chris Gayle
|145
|1st
|South Africa
|Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan
|145
|2nd
|England
|Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal
|142
|1st
|Bangladesh