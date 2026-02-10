ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen came out all guns blazing and smashed 78 runs in the powerplay itself. In the next 10 overs, they scored at a rate of more than 9 runs per over as New Zealand clinched a dominating 10-wicket victory in Chennai

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand's Finn Allen, right and Tim Seifert greets each other during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rewrite history books at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • The Kiwi duo scored 175 together to break a World Cup record

  • Previous highest partnership at the competition was 170 by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales

New Zealand opening batters Tim Seifert and Finn Allen unleashed their power-hitting masterclass and gave a lifelong nightmare to the United Arab Emirates team, who let the Kiwi duo smash a world record partnership of 175 runs in match number 11 of the on-going ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen single handedly guided New Zealand to a dominating 10-wicket victory as they chased down a target of 174 within 15 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Emiratis batted first after wining the toss and ended up posting a decent target of 173 runs. Much like the other minnow teams, the UAE batting line-up were expected to bend down but it was actually their bowling today that let them down.

Half-centuries from skipper Muhammad Waseem (66*) and Alishan Sharafu (55) guided the gulf nation to what seemed to be a competitive total, but New Zealand completely flipped the script.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert And Finn Allen Break Jos Buttler-Alex Hales' Record

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen came out all guns blazing and smashed 78 runs in the powerplay itself. In the next 10 overs, they scored at a rate of more than 9 runs per over.

Related Content
Related Content

While both the batters looked equally dangerous, it was Tim Seifert who became the man of the match for his 89* off just 42, hitting 12 fours and 3 sixes. Finn Allen, on the other hand, remained 84* off 50 with 5 sixes and fours each.

The ended up scoring 175 runs together, making it the highest partnership ever at the T20 World Cup. Seifert and Allen broke the previous record held by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who had scored an unbeaten 170 in the semi-final of their title winning campaign in 2022.

Top 10 Highest Partnerships Of All Time At The ICC T20 World Cup

BattersRunsWicketOpposition
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen175*1stUAE
Alex Hales and Jos Buttler170*1stIndia
Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock1682ndBangladesh
Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene1662ndWest Indies
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran1541stUganda
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam152*1stIndia
Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales1523rdSri Lanka
Dwayne Smith and Chris Gayle1451stSouth Africa
Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan1452ndEngland
Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal1421stBangladesh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Clinch 15-Run Win Despite Shubham Ranjane Resistance

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st Women's T20I: Fatima Sana's Knock Helps PAK-W Post 180 On The Board

  4. Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Event Celebrates Rise Of Rhinos In World Cricket

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. Unemployment In J&K Stays Nearly Double National Average: Govt

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC