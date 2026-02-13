Canada Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group D Survival On The Line As Emerging Nations Hunt First Points

Canada vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Check real-time updates of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 20 clash between Canada and UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Canada v UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates
UAE cricketers in action against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash. EmiratesCricket/X
Canada Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Canada vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 20clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 13, Friday. Both nations are searching for their first win of the tournament after suffering heavy opening defeats to South Africa and New Zealand, respectively. Canada produced a gritty batting performance chasing a mammoth total set by South Africa. Navneet Dhaliwal scored a half-century. For them, eyeing consistency will be the key. Meanwhile, UAE have a plethora of talent with captain Muhammad Waseem leading them from the front. They will want nothing less than two points from this game. Catch all the action and major updates of the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match below.
Canada v UAE LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: : Hello!

Good Morning folks. Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match number 20 between Canada and UAE from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

