Canada Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group D Survival On The Line As Emerging Nations Hunt First Points

UAE cricketers in action against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash. EmiratesCricket/X

Canada Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Canada vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 20clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 13, Friday. Both nations are searching for their first win of the tournament after suffering heavy opening defeats to South Africa and New Zealand, respectively. Canada produced a gritty batting performance chasing a mammoth total set by South Africa. Navneet Dhaliwal scored a half-century. For them, eyeing consistency will be the key. Meanwhile, UAE have a plethora of talent with captain Muhammad Waseem leading them from the front. They will want nothing less than two points from this game. Catch all the action and major updates of the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match below.

LIVE UPDATES